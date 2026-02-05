"The Muppet Show" Merch Drops at Mickey’s of Glendale Alongside Reboot Special

The new collection launched on February 4 to celebrate the premiere of the reboot of The Muppet Show starring Sabrina Carpenter.

The Muppet Show Mickey’s of Glendale Collection officially dropped yesterday, February 4, perfectly timed with the premiere of The Muppet Show special featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

Unsurprisingly, the collection drew immediate attention following the special’s debut. While availability varied by item and size, fan response was swift, with select pieces selling out shortly after release, emphasizing just how strong demand remains for Muppet-centric merchandise. The collection includes limited-edition pins, apparel, accessories, and, of course, an eyeball stress ball (if you know, you know).



With The Muppet Show back in the cultural conversation and now sharing the spotlight with a new generation through the reboot special, this collection feels like the start of a renewed Muppets era. Whether more releases follow remains to be seen, but fan enthusiasm is clearly there. Snag what you can from the collection here while it's still available!

Kermit Pin - Limited Edition 750 - SOLD OUT

Miss Piggy Pin - Limited Edition 750 - SOLD OUT

Gonzo Pin - Limited Edition 750 - SOLD OUT

Fozzie Pin - Limited Edition 750 - SOLD OUT

Bunsen & Beaker Pin - Limited Edition 750 - SOLD OUT

Statler and Waldorf Pin - Limited Edition 750 - SOLD OUT

Banjo & Teacup Pin - Limited Edition 750 - SOLD OUT

Eyeball Stress Ball - SOLD OUT





Kermit Keychain - SOLD OUT





The Muppet Show Baseball Cap - $24.99





The Muppet Show Armadillo Sticker - $6





The Muppet Show Youth Graphic Tee - $22.95





The Muppet Show Graphic Tee - $27.95 (L-3X SOLD OUT)

The Muppet Show Bunsen & Beaker Ringer Tee - $27.95





The Muppet Show Women's Tee - $27.95





The Muppet Show Hoodie - $49.95 (M-3X SOLD OUT)





The Muppet Show Spirit Jersey - $79.95 (2X SOLD OUT)





More Muppet News: