Seth Rogen Joins The Muppet Show Revival for a Creative Catch-Up with Kermit and Miss Piggy
New details emerge as Seth Rogen discusses the "process" of working with legendary stars.
In a new promotional clip for The Muppet Show, Seth Rogen sits down with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy to discuss their recent collaboration.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has recently launched the return of a variety show classic, and Seth Rogen is right in the middle of the chaos.
- The comedic actor recently sat down with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy to discuss their collaboration on the new iteration of The Muppet Show.
- Miss Piggy revealed her rigorous acting process, which involves "living in the character" (and demanding zero eye contact from castmates) both during and after shooting.
- Seth Rogen admitted to feeling intimidated by the legacy of the show, expressing a deep desire for long-time fans to love the new material.
- Kermit and Piggy celebrated five decades of working together, though they notably disagreed on whether the secret to their success is leadership or concession.
- Miss Piggy continues to pitch her 37-role musical stage show, which apparently involves her being suspended from the ceiling.
- Fans can watch the full special on Disney+
- Much like the classic guests of the 1970s (ranging from Steve Martin to Carol Burnett) Rogen finds himself playing the guest star role with some zany comedic timing.
- The clip showcases a return to the meta-humor that has defined the Muppets for decades: the idea that they are real actors with real egos and a real, 50-year-old history of conceding to one another's demands.
- Laughing Place's Alex Reif recently reviewed The Muppet Show (2026), saying "it rekindles the joy, rhythm, and irreverence of one of television’s most beloved formats."
- We also covered the return of the classic Muppet Show theme song.
- Another comedic clip of Miss Piggy giving an overview of her fashion history also recently debuted.
About The Muppet Show:
- The Muppet Show originally aired from 1976 to 1981, becoming a global phenomenon that bridged the gap between children's education and adult variety entertainment.
- Seth Rogen’s involvement marks a new chapter in Disney's efforts to keep the Muppets integrated into modern pop culture.
- If you’ve never checked out the original variety series, you can watch all five seasons of The Muppet Show right now on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now