Seth Rogen Joins The Muppet Show Revival for a Creative Catch-Up with Kermit and Miss Piggy

New details emerge as Seth Rogen discusses the "process" of working with legendary stars.

In a new promotional clip for The Muppet Show, Seth Rogen sits down with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy to discuss their recent collaboration.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has recently launched the return of a variety show classic, and Seth Rogen is right in the middle of the chaos.

The comedic actor recently sat down with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy to discuss their collaboration on the new iteration of The Muppet Show.

Miss Piggy revealed her rigorous acting process, which involves "living in the character" (and demanding zero eye contact from castmates) both during and after shooting.

Seth Rogen admitted to feeling intimidated by the legacy of the show, expressing a deep desire for long-time fans to love the new material.

Kermit and Piggy celebrated five decades of working together, though they notably disagreed on whether the secret to their success is leadership or concession.

Miss Piggy continues to pitch her 37-role musical stage show, which apparently involves her being suspended from the ceiling.

Fans can watch the full special on Disney+

Much like the classic guests of the 1970s (ranging from Steve Martin to Carol Burnett) Rogen finds himself playing the guest star role with some zany comedic timing.

The clip showcases a return to the meta-humor that has defined the Muppets for decades: the idea that they are real actors with real egos and a real, 50-year-old history of conceding to one another's demands.

Laughing Place's Alex Reif recently reviewed The Muppet Show (2026), saying "it rekindles the joy, rhythm, and irreverence of one of television’s most beloved formats."

About The Muppet Show:

The Muppet Show originally aired from 1976 to 1981, becoming a global phenomenon that bridged the gap between children's education and adult variety entertainment.

Seth Rogen’s involvement marks a new chapter in Disney's efforts to keep the Muppets integrated into modern pop culture.

If you’ve never checked out the original variety series, you can watch all five seasons of The Muppet Show right now on Disney+.