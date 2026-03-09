New Her Universe Mickey Mouse Club Collection Debuts on Disney Store

A little nostalgia is making its way into everyday style with a brand-new fashion drop inspired by one of Disney’s most iconic fan clubs. A new Mickey Mouse Club collection from Her Universe has officially arrived at the Disney Store, bringing classic Disney energy to a lineup of wearable pieces designed for everyday outfits.

The collection celebrates the enduring legacy of The Mickey Mouse Club with apparel and accessories that blend retro charm with modern style. While we may see some of these items pop up in the Disney parks, the majority of the collection is Disney Store exclusive designs. Let’s take a look at the collection:

The full collection is available now through the Disney Store website, making it easy for fans everywhere to bring a little Mouseketeer magic into their wardrobes. Whether you grew up watching The Mickey Mouse Club or simply love classic Disney style, this new Her Universe collection offers a fun way to celebrate the show’s lasting legacy while adding some vintage-inspired Disney flair to your closet.

