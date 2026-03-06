QT-KT Astromech Droid Makes Debut in Disney Store's Build-A-Droid Series

But don't they kinda look like a Power Ranger?

Throughout the first half of 2026, Disney Parks and Disney Store are inviting fans to join them in acquiring a new collection of Star Wars action figure! This series is inspired by our favorite companions: Droids. Each month features a new addition to the Build-A-Droid series from the Droid Factory line, and today marks the debut of QT-KT — an Astromech Droid— themed to The Clone Wars.





What’s Happening:

Disney Store is kicking off 2026 with a shake-up to its continuity line offerings. For the past several years, Disney released plush, accessories, apparel, Princess castles, or Ear headbands as a monthly series, but this year the focus is on Droids.

From January to June, collectors can acquire the Build-A-Droid series from the Droid Factory line featuring astromech and protocol droids from, and inspired by fan-favorite films and series like: Star Wars: A New Hope The Mandalorian The Clone Wars



Each collectible character will also include an additional piece that can be used to create a bonus droid —TC-332— once you have all six sets!

Today's release is QT-KT Astromech Droid from The Clone Wars.

TheQT-KT Astromech Droid, and sells for $19.99. New releases in the Build-A-Droid Series will arrive at Disney Store on the first Friday of the month at 8 AM PT.

Today's Release

QT-KT Astromech Droid Action Figure Set - March 6

QT-KT Droid Factory Figure – Build-A-Droid Series – Star Wars | Disney Store

Upcoming Releases

Previous Releases

CU-28 Droid Factory Figure – Build-A-Droid Series – Star Wars





R5-K6 Droid Factory Figure – Build-A-Droid Series – Star Wars | Disney Store

Fully sculpted

Articulated arms

Part of a new monthly Droid Factory Build-A-Droid program

Includes Droid Factory Build-A-Droid piece

Collect all six of the Droid Factory Build-A-Droid pieces to complete the TC-332 droid, each sold separately

Includes diagram showing the completed TC-332 droid and the six different pieces

Collect all Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

For ages 4 and up

Figure: approx. 2 1/2'' x 1 3/4'' x 1 2/3''

