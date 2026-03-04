Selections from the 2026 EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Collection Arrive at Disney Store

Orange Bird and Alice bring joy to the collection

Spring is on the horizon and that means EPCOT’s most delightful festival has returned. Whether you can make it ot the parks this year, or will be joining from the comfort of home, Disney Store is happy to present select items from the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Collection.

What’s Happening:

Every season is festival season at EPCOT, but the Flower & Garden Festival is easily a fan favorite.

Guests of the resort can enjoy all the cheerfulness of Flower & Garden, including new merchandise, while those staying at home can visit Disney Store to shop selections from the collection.

Orange Bird will of course take the spotlight, but also joining the fun this year is Alice from Alice in Wonderland. The assortment at Disney Store includes: Spirit Jersey Loungefly Ear Headbands T-Shirts And more

The 2026 EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $29.99-$84.99.

Alice in Wonderland Loungefly Crossbody Bag – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2026 | Disney Store

Orange Bird Spirit Jersey for Adults – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2026 | Disney Store

Orange Bird Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2026 | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2026 | Disney Store

Orange Bird T-Shirt for Adults – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2026 | Disney Store

Orange Bird Ice Cream Mug – EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2026 | Disney Store

