Photos: Disney Mickey & Friends BAGGU Collection Debuts Today; We Visited BAGGU Silverlake for a First Look
The new Disney BAGGU collaboration has officially arrived, and we stopped by Mickey & Friends Market to check out the styles in person.
Today, we took a trip to BAGGU Silverlake to get a first look at the brand new Disney BAGGU Mickey & Friends collection that debuted in stores and online today. The collection predominantly features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto in several retro-inspired designs. Let’s take a look at the collection they had in-store!
Storybook Floral Nylon Bowler Bag - $54
Embroidered Mickey Mouse Club Nylon Bowler Bag - $54
Storybook Floral Medium Nylon Crescent Bag - $56
Embroidered Mickey Mouse Club Nylon Crescent Bag - $56
Zipper Mickey Mouse Bag Charm - $30
Embroidered Mickey Mouse Club Fanny Pack - $60
Embroidered Minnie Mouse Small Cloud Carry-On - $80
Embroidered Mickey Mouse Club Horizontal Zip Duck Bag - $48
Mickey Mouse Standard Baggu - $16
Minnie Mouse Standard Baggu - $16
Pluto Standard Baggu - $16
Mickey & Friends Standard Baggu - $16
Storybook Scene Standard Baggu - $16
Mickey Mouse Baby Baggu - $14
Minnie Mouse Baby Baggu - $14
Mickey & Friends Baby Baggu - $14
Storybook Scene Big Baggu - $20
Mickey, Minnie & Pluto Standard Baggu Set of 3 - $48
Storybook Floral Large Cosmetic Case - $46
Mickey & Friends Puffy Glasses Sleeve - $20
Mickey Mouse Puffy Glasses Sleeve - $20
Pluto Puffy Laptop Sleeve 13"/14" - $34
Mickey Mouse Puffy Laptop Sleeve 13"/14" - $34
Mickey Mouse Puffy Laptop Sleeve 16" - $34
Mickey & Friends 3D Zip Set - $38
Mickey & Minnie Packing Cube Set - $36
Storybook Floral Puffy Picnic Blanket - $72
Mickey Mouse Puffy Lunch Bag - $40
Pluto Puffy Lunch Bag - $40
Alongside a look at the collection, BAGGU offered complimentary matcha lattes and build-your-own bouquets, which tied in perfectly with the springtime vibes and floral motifs. They also had a photo booth for guests to commemorate their time at the BAGGU Mickey & Friends Market.
There are also exclusive Disney BAGGU styles available on the Disney Store website. Head to our full article to see more from the collection.