Photos: Disney Mickey & Friends BAGGU Collection Debuts Today; We Visited BAGGU Silverlake for a First Look

The new Disney BAGGU collaboration has officially arrived, and we stopped by Mickey & Friends Market to check out the styles in person.

Today, we took a trip to BAGGU Silverlake to get a first look at the brand new Disney BAGGU Mickey & Friends collection that debuted in stores and online today. The collection predominantly features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto in several retro-inspired designs. Let’s take a look at the collection they had in-store!

Storybook Floral Nylon Bowler Bag - $54

Embroidered Mickey Mouse Club Nylon Bowler Bag - $54

Storybook Floral Medium Nylon Crescent Bag - $56

Embroidered Mickey Mouse Club Nylon Crescent Bag - $56

Zipper Mickey Mouse Bag Charm - $30

Embroidered Mickey Mouse Club Fanny Pack - $60

Embroidered Minnie Mouse Small Cloud Carry-On - $80

Embroidered Mickey Mouse Club Horizontal Zip Duck Bag - $48

Mickey Mouse Standard Baggu - $16

Minnie Mouse Standard Baggu - $16

Pluto Standard Baggu - $16

Mickey & Friends Standard Baggu - $16

Storybook Scene Standard Baggu - $16

Mickey Mouse Baby Baggu - $14

Minnie Mouse Baby Baggu - $14

Mickey & Friends Baby Baggu - $14

Storybook Scene Big Baggu - $20

Mickey, Minnie & Pluto Standard Baggu Set of 3 - $48

Storybook Floral Large Cosmetic Case - $46

Mickey & Friends Puffy Glasses Sleeve - $20

Mickey Mouse Puffy Glasses Sleeve - $20

Pluto Puffy Laptop Sleeve 13"/14" - $34

Mickey Mouse Puffy Laptop Sleeve 13"/14" - $34

Mickey Mouse Puffy Laptop Sleeve 16" - $34

Mickey & Friends 3D Zip Set - $38

Mickey & Minnie Packing Cube Set - $36

Storybook Floral Puffy Picnic Blanket - $72

Mickey Mouse Puffy Lunch Bag - $40

Pluto Puffy Lunch Bag - $40

Alongside a look at the collection, BAGGU offered complimentary matcha lattes and build-your-own bouquets, which tied in perfectly with the springtime vibes and floral motifs. They also had a photo booth for guests to commemorate their time at the BAGGU Mickey & Friends Market.

There are also exclusive Disney BAGGU styles available on the Disney Store website. Head to our full article to see more from the collection.