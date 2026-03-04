Photos: Disney Mickey & Friends BAGGU Collection Debuts Today; We Visited BAGGU Silverlake for a First Look

The new Disney BAGGU collaboration has officially arrived, and we stopped by Mickey & Friends Market to check out the styles in person.

Today, we took a trip to BAGGU Silverlake to get a first look at the brand new Disney BAGGU Mickey & Friends collection that debuted in stores and online today. The collection predominantly features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto in several retro-inspired designs. Let’s take a look at the collection they had in-store!

Alongside a look at the collection, BAGGU offered complimentary matcha lattes and build-your-own bouquets, which tied in perfectly with the springtime vibes and floral motifs. They also had a photo booth for guests to commemorate their time at the BAGGU Mickey & Friends Market.

There are also exclusive Disney BAGGU styles available on the Disney Store website. Head to our full article to see more from the collection.