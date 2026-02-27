Disney and BAGGU Debut First-Ever Collaboration Featuring Mickey & Friends

The 31-piece collection reimagines BAGGU favorites with nostalgic Mickey & Friends designs, plus three Disney Store exclusives.

Oh boy — this is one stylish drop. Disney and BAGGU have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, bringing more than 30 pieces of Mickey & Friends–inspired accessories to fans, including three Disney Store exclusive designs.

What’s Happening

Disney has officially announced a first-time collaboration with BAGGU, launching the Disney | BAGGU Collection on March 4 at 10 a.m. PST.

The 31-piece assortment reimagines BAGGU’s signature silhouettes with nostalgic nods to Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto.

Designs pull inspiration from classic character style and retro color palettes, blending vintage Disney charm with BAGGU’s modern, practical aesthetic.

The collection includes Crescent Bags, Fanny Packs, reusable Standard BAGGU totes (including a Set of 3), Go Pouch Sets, Horizontal Zip Duck Bags, Large Cosmetic Cases, Puffy Laptop and Glasses Sleeves, Nylon Bowler Bags, Baby BAGGU and Big BAGGU totes, Packing Cube Sets, Small Cloud Carry-Ons, Puffy Lunch Bags, and a Puffy Picnic Blanket.

Prices range from $14 to $82, offering accessible options for everyday use, travel, and gifting.

The collection launches March 4 on Baggu.com, with select styles available on DisneyStore.com, followed by Disney Store’s TikTok Shop and in BAGGU retail locations upon opening.

Can’t-Miss Disney Store Exclusives

Disney Store will carry three exclusive designs alongside the broader collection:

The Disney Store Exclusive Small Cloud Carry-On features a delicate floral pattern paired with an all-over print of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, blending travel-ready functionality with storybook-inspired charm.

The Disney Store Exclusive Medium Nylon Crescent Bag comes in two distinct styles: Black with white trim and an embroidered Mickey Mouse.



White with black trim and an embroidered Minnie Mouse.

These exclusives will be available beginning March 4 at 10 a.m. PST on DisneyStore.com and later via Disney Store’s TikTok Shop.

A Love Letter to Everyday Essentials

The Disney | BAGGU Collection marries BAGGU’s reputation for simple, playful everyday living with the timeless appeal of Mickey & Friends. From practical packing cubes and travel carry-ons to reusable shopping totes and embroidered statement pieces, the collaboration delivers a mix of nostalgia and function.

Whether you’re heading to work, traveling for spring break, or simply running errands, this collection adds a pop of personality — and plenty of Disney magic — to daily life.

