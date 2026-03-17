Disney Chef Andrew Sutton, Culinary Director of Signature Dining, Leaves Disneyland Resort

Chef Andrew Sutton, who has led Disneyland’s most premium dining offerings for over two decades, has left Disney.

What’s Happening:

While there are major leadership changes coming to The Walt Disney Company’s Burbank, CA headquarters tomorrow, March 18th, Disneyland Resort also has a major change to their culinary leadership on the horizon.

According to Mickey Views, who confirmed the news with the resort, longtime culinary leader Chef Andrew Sutton has departed his role at the Disneyland Resort.

Serving as Culinary Director of Signature Dining for the Disneyland Resort, Sutton was in charge of some of Disney’s most premium dining experiences, including 21 Royal, Club 33, Carthay Circle Restaurant, and Napa Rose.

Sutton joined the Disneyland Resort team in April 2000, recruited by the company to serve as the executive chef for the launch of Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian from Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley.

He studied at The Culinary Institute of America and also earned the Antonin Carême Medal by the San Francisco Chapter of the American Culinary Federation.

His departure comes at somewhat of surprise as he just helped reopen Napa Rose from a nearly year-long reimagining.

No information about who will replace Sutton has been shared, but each restaurant has their own individual culinary teams who are capable of overseeing each location.

While the departure of Chef Andrew Sutton is a huge loss for the resort, Disneyland has incredibly talented culinary cast members who will continue to bring delicious dishes to guests from around the world.

Different Pages?

Sutton told Eater Los Angeles earlier this year that he was “focused on delivering a dining experience that feels thoughtful, precise and worthy of its place in California’s culinary landscape. If that journey leads to Michelin or James Beard recognition, it would be an honor, but the work always comes first.”

To be a tad speculative, The OC Register posted an article just 4 days ago exploring Napa Rose’s desire for a Michelin star.

The General Manager of the dining location, Jess Soman shared with Los Angeles Magazine that “It has always been my goal to bring a Michelin star [to Napa Rose].”

Perhaps the pair may have been on different pages about where to take the restaurant, which may have resulted in Sutton’s departure?

Of course, this is all just speculation and we'll have to wait to see if any actual info comes about about this shocking exit.

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