Disneyland Hosts Annual Cast Service Celebration

Admission cost: One Decade of Service at the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland recently honored some of their Cast Members, thanking them for their lengthy terms of service across the Disneyland Resort.

What's Happening:

Each year, both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort hold special, private, celebrations in their parks to honor their longest-serving Cast Members.

Starting at ten years of service, and continuing every five years thereafter, thousands of Cast Members are invited to these special celebrations.

This year's celebration for Disneyland Resort Cast Members took place at Disney California Adventure, where the marquee on the Carthay Circle had been changed to honor the cast, saying "Celebrate You 2025."

While the event was filled with Cast Members of varying lengths of years employed at the Disneyland Resort, there were also Cast Members there celebrating 55 years(!) of service at the resort - Jan Fleener and Richard Ruiz - who were taken down the park's Performance Corridor in an antique car often reserved for performances on Buena Vista Street.

In years past, Cast Members have even been treated to a special version of World of Color on these celebration nights.

Congratulations to all the Cast Members who participated in this year's celebration! Recently, Walt Disney World also had their celebration, and you can check out more of that one here at Laughing Place.