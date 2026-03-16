Magic Key Holders Can Take Home a Soarin' Over California Attraction Poster Next Month
This attraction poster serves as the prize for the new Magic Key Road Trip scavenger hunt.
Disney California Adventure visitors can currently enjoy the opening day splendor of Soarin' Over California as part of the annual Food & Wine Festival. Next month, Magic Key holders can celebrate the park original with a special giveaway.
What's Happening:
- As part of the continued celebration of the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure, a new Road Trip-themed opportunity for Magic Key holders in the form of a scavenger hunt, launched on March 13.
- To participate, Magic Key holders will first pick up a special map celebrating Disney California Adventure's 25th anniversary at Kingswell Camera Shop on Buena Vista Street.
- Then, use the map to begin the scavenger hunt in order to complete the search to win a prize – which is an opening day Soarin’ Over California attraction poster, specially printed for Magic Key holders.
- The poster will be given away to those who have completed their scavenger hunt from April 7–17, 2026 outside Soarin' Over California, underneath the watch tower, at the following times:
- Weekdays (Monday through Friday) 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
- Weekends (Saturday and Sunday) 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.
- Soarin' Over California will continue to run until early July, after which the new Soarin' Across America will debut on July 2.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland recently honored some of their Cast Members, thanking them for their lengthy terms of service across the Disneyland Resort.
- Next weekend, Bluey will make her long-awaited debut at Disneyland with Bluey's Best Day Ever! – and we've learned some more details about what fans can expect.
- Disneyland has launched its newest guided experience, Women Who Make the Magic, a tour highlighting the many women whose creativity and determination helped shape the park.
- Disneyland was the victim of what appears to be a swatting call, prompting a large police presence at the parks for no real reason as someone appears to have called in a false emergency.
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