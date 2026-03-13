For Real Life! New Experiences Bring New "Bluey" Sipper, Bucket, and Merchandise to Disneyland
On a scale of 1 to Black Friday 1996, where will the crowd demand be for these these things?
With the debut of Bluey-based experiences at Disneyland, you should have expected some high-demand novelties featuring our favorite Blue Heeler would arrive alongside the new fun.
What's Happening:
- As we get more information about all the Bluey fun coming to the Disneyland Resort in the coming days, we're also learning about the most important part of the Bluey presence at the park - the Popcorn Buckets and sippers!
- While partaking in Bluey's Best Day Ever! at the Fantasyland Theater, guests can also stop by the Troubador Tavern starting on March 22nd, and pick up this brand new sipper.
- A fully sculpted version of Bluey herself sits upon the top of the sipper, with the actual beverage containment featured underneath.
- Guests will be able to pick this novelty, complete with choice of fountain beverage. There is a limit of two sippers per person, per transaction.
- Various popcorn carts throughout Disneyland Park will also feature a new Bluey popcorn bucket starting on March 22nd. While not an elaborate, specialty sculpted containment device, this traditional bucket features all the characters we have come to know from the hit animated series. When purchased, it comes with popcorn, and can be found at
- Popcorn carts near Fantasyland Theatre, the "it's a small world" Promenade, near Central Plaza, and near City Hall. Interestingly, there is a limit of TEN per person, per transaction for this item.
- Beyond Popcorn, there will be plenty of fun Bluey-themed food options as well to celebrate her arrival at the park.
- The merchandise and memorabilia doesn't stop at the novelties though. A selection of Bluey apparel will be available for purchase, featuring kids’ tees, a kids’ zip fleece, and an adult tee. Pin fans can add Bluey and Bingo to their collections with a new pin and lanyard.
- Bluey merchandise will be available at the following locations, while supplies last at:
- World of Disney at the Downtown Disney District, beginning March 20
- Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure park, beginning March 20
- Fantasyland Theatre Valet at Disneyland park, beginning March 22
- To experience all the Bluey fun at Disneyland, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Dog-Ba-Dee:
- Bluey is a massively popular global phenomenon. What began as a small Australian preschool cartoon in 2018 grew into a worldwide cultural phenomenon loved by kids, and more importantly, by adults.
- The seven minute episodes of the series revolve around imaginative play, family life, and everyday childhood experiences.
- Disney picked up the show and streamed it worldwide on Disney+, and broadcast the series on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel, giving the series massive exposure across North America, Europe, and Asia.
- The series also appeals strongly to adults, thanks to realistic parenting, emotional storytelling about family life, humor aimed at parents, and short, meaningful stories.
- Recently, Bluey activities debuted aboard Disney Cruise Line - complete with Character Meet & Greets - drawing a massive response from those onboard, with hours-long lines and early arrivals for the shows and programming offered.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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