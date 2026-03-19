Mouse Madness 12: Opening Round - Orange Stinger vs. Mulholland Madness

Welcome to the opening round of our 12th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We have created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine what was the best part of the park's past.

We begin our tournament in the Rethemed Region, which highlights rides that still exist at the park, but in a different form. First up, the Orange Stinger, which featured bee stinger-equipped swing seats inside a giant orange peel (makes sense, right?). It faces off against Mulholland Madness, a Wild Mouse coaster themed to the iconic Los Angeles roadway.

These days, these attractions are known as Silly Symphony Swings and Goofy's Sky School, respectively, but which original version did you prefer?

Vote in the poll below for which attraction you think should move on to the next round.

Mouse Madness is back! Our tournament tips off today as we celebrate extinct Disney('s) California Adventure.



Which attraction from the Rethemed Region deserves to move onto the next round?https://t.co/YWQ72W9kf2 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 19, 2026

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to highlight the best extinct California Adventure offering.



