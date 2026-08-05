Disney Partnering with TikTok to Bring Creator Content to Disney+

TikTok and Disney are teaming up to bring more content to the Disney+ Verts section.

What's Happening:

This morning, The Walt Disney Company announced a "first-of-its-kind" deal with TikTok.

Under this agreement, fans and creators will not only be able to create content while tapping memorable scenes and moments from Disney films/TV shows but will also have a chance to have their work included on the Disney+ app.

Soon, a pilot program will launch in the U.S. (with the intention of bringing it to other global markets) and bring an "expansive collection of thoughtfully curated Disney-centric fan-created content" from TikTok to Disney+'s Verts feature.

Content will continue to exist on TikTok as well.

According to Disney, this content will feature characters and stories from various Disney brands such as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars , FX and more.

Altogether, TikTok creators will be able to access assets related to hundreds of Disney films and series.

Participating creators can opt-into the jointly-run Disney Creator Ambassador Program. Disney and TikTok will also enable creators to unlock special rewards, access to exclusive events, and career development pathways.

The pilot program is expected to launch "in the coming months."