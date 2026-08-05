Disney Partnering with TikTok to Bring Creator Content to Disney+
Those creators will also have access to Disney film and TV assets.
TikTok and Disney are teaming up to bring more content to the Disney+ Verts section.
What's Happening:
- This morning, The Walt Disney Company announced a "first-of-its-kind" deal with TikTok.
- Under this agreement, fans and creators will not only be able to create content while tapping memorable scenes and moments from Disney films/TV shows but will also have a chance to have their work included on the Disney+ app.
- Soon, a pilot program will launch in the U.S. (with the intention of bringing it to other global markets) and bring an "expansive collection of thoughtfully curated Disney-centric fan-created content" from TikTok to Disney+'s Verts feature.
- Content will continue to exist on TikTok as well.
- According to Disney, this content will feature characters and stories from various Disney brands such as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, FX and more.
- Altogether, TikTok creators will be able to access assets related to hundreds of Disney films and series.
- Participating creators can opt-into the jointly-run Disney Creator Ambassador Program. Disney and TikTok will also enable creators to unlock special rewards, access to exclusive events, and career development pathways.
- The pilot program is expected to launch "in the coming months."
- This announcement also comes just ahead of Disney's Q3 earnings call.
What They're Saying:
- Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company: “The best storytellers are fans first. That has always been true at Disney, and today, fans are celebrating our stories in entirely new ways. This collaboration creates a new bridge between the stories we tell and the creativity they inspire, giving creators a bigger stage to share what they’ve made, and audiences more to discover on Disney+ every day.”
- Dawn Yang, Global Head of Entertainment, TikTok: "Creators are at the heart of everything we do at TikTok. Their creativity extends the life of films and shows into conversations that fans discover and share. Together with Disney, we’re bringing the authentic creator expression of the TikTok community to Disney+, inviting audiences to experience the shared creativity that makes fandom so powerful.”
My Thoughts:
- This partnership sure sounds similar to the OpenAI Sora deal (which fell apart), minus the AI.
- That key distinction will surely be celebrated by many creators.
- Meanwhile, seeing as how popular Disney creators already are on content, you can bet that several of them will be looking into how to join this program ASAP.