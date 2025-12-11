Disney Characters Coming to Sora as Disney Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI

Sora-generated videos will also be added to Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company will soon allow its characters to be used in AI-generated videos from the app Sora.

What's Happening:

Disney and OpenAI have announced a new agreement that will make the Mouse House the first major content licensing partner for OpenAI's Sora app.

The new licensing agreement is set for three years.

With Sora, users can generate short-form videos based on prompts.

Now, those videos can include Disney characters.

Specifically, Disney says the deal includes more than 200 "animated, masked, and creature characters" from the worlds of Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars (see a partial list below).

Costumes, props, vehicles, and environments will also be available.

Beyond Sora, ChatGPT Images will have access to the same IP.

However, this agreement does not include any talent likenesses or voices.

Moreover, Disney states that both companies are "affirming a shared commitment to the responsible use of AI that protects user safety and the rights of creators," adding, "Together, the companies will advance human-centered AI that respects the creative industries and expands what is possible for storytelling."

These Sora and ChatGPT Image generations with Disney characters are expected to begin in early 2026.

Coming to Disney+:

Also as part of this deal, Disney+ users will soon be able to watch a curated collection of Sora-generated videos on Disney+.

Disney and OpenAI will also collaborate on ways to use the technology for other Disney+ experiences.

This was actually something teased by Bob Iger during the most recent earnings call (although he didn't name the company they were in discussions with).

More Between OpenAI and Disney.

In addition to the licensing deal, D isney is set to become a "major customer" of OpenAI.

isney is set to become a "major customer" of OpenAI. Disney says it will use OpenAI APIs to build new products, tools, and experiences.

This includes features for Disney+ as well as deploying ChatGPT for use by Disney employees.

Lastly, Disney will make a $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI.

The transaction is subject to corporate and board approvals as well as customary closing conditions.

Characters Included:

Among the characters included in the deal (as called by Disney) are: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Lilo Stitch Ariel Belle Beast Cinderella Baymax Simba Mufasa Characters from Encanto Characters from Frozen Characters from Inside Out Characters from Moana Characters from Monsters Inc. Characters from Toy Story Characters from Up Characters from Zootopia Black Panther (animated or illustrated versions) Captain America (animated or illustrated versions) Deadpool (animated or illustrated versions) Groot (animated or illustrated versions) Iron Man (animated or illustrated versions) Loki (animated or illustrated versions) Thor (animated or illustrated versions) Thanos (animated or illustrated versions) Darth Vader (animated or illustrated versions) Han Solo (animated or illustrated versions) Luke Skywalker (animated or illustrated versions) Leia (animated or illustrated versions) The Mandalorian (animated or illustrated versions) Stormtroopers (animated or illustrated versions) Yoda (animated or illustrated versions) More



What They're Saying: