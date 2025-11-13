Disney Teases User Generated Short Form AI Content and Other Features on Disney+

Disney+ to integrate user-generated content and gaming, fueled by artificial intelligence and a new partnership.

The Walt Disney Company teased new audience engagement, content creation, and digital integration for its flagship streaming service, Disney+ during its Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

What's Happening

On the Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call the company highlighted the increasing role of artificial intelligence across its key business segments, with a specific focus on transforming Disney+ into a "portal to all things Disney."

Bob Iger specifically teased the prospect of user-generated content (UGC) that could be created and shared with others, particularly short form.

Recently, OpenAI launched Sora, a platform that allows users to generate short form video content which demonstrates the ability of current AI tech to make compelling video.

Bob Iger also mentioned that Epic Games gives an opportunity to incorporate game-like features onto Disney+.

This vision expands the platform's role far beyond a simple video-on-demand service.

What They're Saying

Bob Iger, CEO: "We also see, particularly with the deployment of AI, the opportunity to use Disney+, as you suggested, as a portal to all things Disney. There's clearly an opportunity for commerce. There's an opportunity to use it as an engagement engine for people who want to go to our theme parks, want to stay at our hotels, or want to enjoy our cruises, our cruise ships. And obviously there's a huge opportunity for games and the investment that we made and the agreement that we reached with Epic Games, while that will largely be on their platform, gives us an opportunity to integrate a number of game-like features into Disney+. The other thing that we're really excited about that AI is going to give us the ability to do is to provide is to provide users of Disney+ with a much more engaged experience, including the ability for them to create user-generated content and to consume user-generated content, mostly short-form, from others."

Bob Iger, CEO: "We've been in some interesting conversations with some of the AI companies and I would characterize some of them as quite productive conversations as well. Seeking to not only protect the value of our IP and of our creative engines, but also to seek opportunities for us to use their technology to create more engagement with consumers. And we feel encouraged by some of the discussions that we're having. It's obviously imperative for us to protect our IP or with this new technology, and we've been pretty engaged on that subject with a number of entities and hopeful that ultimately we will be able to reach some agreement, either the industry or the company as on its own with some of these entities that would in fact reflect our need to protect the IP. We also, as we look ahead, we see opportunities in terms of efficiency and effectiveness by deploying AI, not just in the production process, but really across our company as we engage with our cast members and our our employees, but also our guests and our customers. There are opportunities as Hugh talked about earlier about what I'll call "the office" and creating efficiency there. There are great opportunities in terms of our collection of data and our mining of data and I'd say above all else there's phenomenal opportunities to deploy AI across our direct-to-consumer platforms, both to provide tools that make the platforms more dynamic and and more sticky with consumers, but also to give consumers the opportunity to create on our platforms."