Everything Coming to Disney+ in April 2026

April is a relatively quiet month for new Disney+ releases, continuing with new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES, and American Idol. The month will also see the debut of the latest Star Wars animated series, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, a new animated alt-cast featuring the emotions of Inside Out, and more. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in April.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Inside Out Classic – April 5

ESPN, Disney, Pixar and the National Hockey League are teaming up to bring fans Inside Out Classic, a real-time, animated NHL telecast featuring the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

Orangutan – April 22

High in the treetops of Southeast Asia lives a magnificent and mysterious community filled with playful personalities. Narrated by Josh Gad, Disneynature’s Orangutan takes viewers into the world’s most majestic rainforest canopy to meet Indah, an inquisitive adolescent orangutan learning how to navigate life as she prepares to leave her family and venture out on her own for the first time. Orangutan is directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz, and Roy Conli, with original music by Nitin Sawhney.

TV Shows

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord – April 6

Set after the events of The Clone Wars, Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan, who could be the apprentice he is seeking, that will aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.

April 6 – Two-Episode Premiere

April 13 – New Episodes

April 20 – New Episodes

April 27 – New Episodes

Disney Animation’s “Songs in Sign Language” – April 27

In celebration of National Deaf History Month, Disney+ will proudly debut Disney Animation’s “Songs in Sign Language,” three animated musical sequences from recent Walt Disney Animation Studios features, newly reimagined and animated in American Sign Language (ASL). Directed by veteran Disney animator/director Hyrum Osmond, the featured songs are “The Next Right Thing” (from Frozen 2), “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto) and “Beyond” (from Moana 2). Osmond, along with producers Heather Blodget and Christina Chen, worked in collaboration with DJ Kurs (artistic director) and the team at Los Angeles’ Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre to create the new versions of these beloved songs. A special behind-the-scenes featurette will accompany the songs, taking viewers into the collaboration that made these reimagined songs possible.

New Library Additions

Wednesday, April 1:

Dear Killer Nannies (Hulu Original) – All Episodes Streaming

Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations (Disney+ Original) – All Episodes Streaming

O11CE: New Generation (Disney+ Original) – New Episodes

Secrets of the Bees – All Episodes Streaming

Saturday, April 4:

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts – New Episode

Sunday, April 5:

Inside Out Classic – the real-time, animated NHL game: Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers – Live at 7pm ET

Monday, April 6:

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8/7c

In Your Radiant Season (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

Tuesday, April 7:

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode at 6pm PT

Wednesday, April 8:

Hey A.J.! – New Episodes

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode

O11CE: New Generation (Disney+ Original) – New Episodes

Friday, April 10:

RoboGobo (Season 2) – New Episodes

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Saturday, April 11:

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts – New Episode

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Monday, April 13:

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8/7c

Tuesday, April 14:

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode at 6pm PT

Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (Season 1) – New Episodes

Wednesday, April 15:

O11CE: New Generation (Disney+ Original) – New Episodes

Friday, April 17:

Little Margo Stories: Shorts – Premiere

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, April 18:

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES: Shorts – New Episode

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Monday, April 20:

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8/7c

Tuesday, April 21:

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode at 6pm PT

Wednesday, April 22:

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – New Episodes

O11CE: New Generation (Disney+ Original) – New Episodes

Friday, April 24:

The Prep School Disappearance

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, April 25:

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Monday, April 27:

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8/7c

Tuesday, April 28:

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode at 6pm PT

Wednesday, April 29:

SuperKitties (Season 3) – New Episodes

O11CE: New Generation (Disney+ Original) – New Episodes

Thursday, April 30:

Project Runway All Stars (Seasons 5-7)

Streams

Ice Age – Launches April 1

The Ice Age Stream delivers a prehistoric adventure across some of the best films and series from the franchise with the coolest herd around! It’s an always-on marathon, perfect for the whole pack.

Once Upon a Time – Launches April 23

Disney+ will add a brand new Once Upon a Time Stream, taking Premium subscribers to the heart of Storybrooke for an enchanting journey through all seven seasons of the Once Upon a Time series.

Animated Classics – Launches April 29

The Animated Classics Stream returns with a timeless collection of beloved animated classics. From The Lion King to Mulan, and many more favorites in between, this curated lineup highlights the stories and songs that have shaped generations.