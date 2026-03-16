"Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Gets a New Trailer and Poster Three Weeks Ahead of Series Debut On Disney+
The former Sith Lord is back in his own animated series.
At last he will have his revenge... this morning-- exactly three weeks ahead of the new animated series' Disney+ debut-- Lucasfilm has released a new trailer and poster for Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord starring Sam Witwer as the voice of Maul.
What's happening:
- Lucasfilm Animation has dropped a new trailer and poster for Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, exactly three weeks ahead of its Monday, April 6 debut on Disney+.
Watch Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord | Official Trailer | Streaming April 6 on Disney+:
- Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord stars Sam Witwer as the voice of Maul, reprising his role from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Witwer also voiced the character during his brief appearance at the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- Additional voice cast members include Stephen Stanton as Marg Krim, Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Steve Blum as Icarus, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio Daki, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and David W. Collins as Spybot.
- Just eight minutes prior to the release of the trailer, the official Star Wars social media feeds issued this cryptic post, with a voice warning us that "something sinister is coming."
- Fans have recognized the voice as that of Sam Witwer himself, and some have even theorized that it could be another one of his famous Star Wars characters: namely Galen Marek, AKA Starkiller from the Legends video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Or it could just be Witwer talking in his normal voice? I suppose we'll find out soon enough...
More News About Maul - Shadow Lord:
- Hasbro revealed new The Black Series action figures for the show, and they're available to pre-order right now.
- Check out the first trailer for the animated series, which was released back in January.
- Marvel Comics is releasing a limited series entitled Star Wars: Shadow of Maul that serves as a lead-in to the events of the show.
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