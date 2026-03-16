"Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Gets a New Trailer and Poster Three Weeks Ahead of Series Debut On Disney+

The former Sith Lord is back in his own animated series.

At last he will have his revenge... this morning-- exactly three weeks ahead of the new animated series' Disney+ debut-- Lucasfilm has released a new trailer and poster for Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord starring Sam Witwer as the voice of Maul.

What's happening:

Lucasfilm Animation has dropped a new trailer and poster for Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, exactly three weeks ahead of its Monday, April 6 debut on Disney+.

Watch Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord | Official Trailer | Streaming April 6 on Disney+:

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord stars Sam Witwer as the voice of Maul, reprising his role from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Witwer also voiced the character during his brief appearance at the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Additional voice cast members include Stephen Stanton as Marg Krim, Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Steve Blum as Icarus, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio Daki, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and David W. Collins as Spybot.

Just eight minutes prior to the release of the trailer, the official Star Wars social media feeds issued this cryptic post, with a voice warning us that "something sinister is coming."

Fans have recognized the voice as that of Sam Witwer himself, and some have even theorized that it could be another one of his famous Star Wars characters: namely Galen Marek, AKA Starkiller from the Legends video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Or it could just be Witwer talking in his normal voice? I suppose we'll find out soon enough...

i would know that voice anywhere... pic.twitter.com/7JEgOkkhox — Star Wars (@starwars) March 16, 2026

More News About Maul - Shadow Lord:

Hasbro revealed new The Black Series action figures for the show, and they're available to pre-order right now.

Check out the first trailer for the animated series, which was released back in January.

Marvel Comics is releasing a limited series entitled Star Wars: Shadow of Maul that serves as a lead-in to the events of the show.