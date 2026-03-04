"Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Action Figures Revealed by Hasbro for The Black Series

We're just a little over a month away from the debut of Lucasfilm's new animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord on Disney+, and today the popular toy company Hasbro revealed four of its The Black Series action figures from the new show. See below for more details.

What's happening:

Today Hasbro revealed four action figures from Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord in its six-inch The Black Series line.

The characters are Maul himself, Twi'lek Jedi Padawan Devon Izara, Mandalorian warrior Rook Kast, and the Inquisitor known as the Eleventh Brother.

These four figures will become available for pre-order tomorrow (Thursday, March 5) at 1:00 PM Eastern Time via the official Hasbro Pulse website.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord will debut with its first two episodes on Monday, April 6 via Disney+.

