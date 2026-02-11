New Hasbro's Marvel Legends Figures Available for Pre-Order Featuring Heroes as They Appear in "Secret Wars" Comics

Pre-Orders are now available for a number of select Marvel Legends figures over at Entertainment Earth. The figures come from Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars, and feature some favorites from the Marvel Universe.

With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. Take a look at the new arrivals, now available for pre-order ahead with an expected arrival in June of 2026, with each retailing for $27.99.

This Daredevil action figure includes 2 alternate hands, hooked cane and billy club that separate and attach with connector pieces, cable line, and radar effect -- plus a “secret” shield based on the original figure releases! Blind lawyer Matt Murdock uses his radar sense and enhanced hearing as Daredevil to thwart Doctor Doom’s plans to black out New York City.

This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Daredevil from Marvel's Secret Wars and Daredevil Comics.









This Spider-Man (Alien Costume) action figure includes 2 alternate hands -- plus a “secret” shield inspired by the original Secret Wars figure releases! His costume damaged amid the chaos of the Secret Wars, Spider-Man encounters a mysterious glob that replaces his suit with an all-black one.

This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Spider-Man (Alien Costume) from Marvel's Secret Wars II and Marvel Comics.

In his quest to understand humanity the mighty Beyonder draws forth the demonic essence of mutant sorceress Magik revealing the Darkchilde within her. This Marvel's Magik action figure includes 2 alternate hands, Soul Sword and sword effect -- plus a "secret" shield inspired by the original Secret Wars figure releases!

This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Marvel's Magik from Marvel's Secret Wars II and X-Men and New Mutants Comics.





This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Marvel's Falcon from Marvel's Secret Wars and Captain America Comics.









This Absorbing Man action figure includes 2 alternate hands, alternate head, and wrecking ball with chain -- plus a “secret” shield inspired by the original Secret Wars figure releases! Brought to Battleworld by the all-powerful Beyonder, “Crusher” Creel can duplicate the properties of anything he touches as the powerful Absorbing Man.

This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Absorbing Man from Marvel's Secret Wars II and Marvel Comics.

Forced by the Beyonder, a mighty being from another universe, to fight the Secret Wars, Constrictor lends his powerful coils in service of Doctor Doom's schemes. This Constrictor action figure includes 2 tentacle coils -- plus a "secret" lenticular shield based on the original figure releases!

This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Constrictor from Marvel Comics.




