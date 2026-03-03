What's The Buzz? This New Trailer for Nat Geo's "Secrets of the Bees"
Beads? No, Bees!
National Geographic has dropped the trailer for the newest entry in their acclaimed series, with the new Secrets of the Bees.
What's Happening:
- National Geographic has announced the next installment of the Emmy-winning Secrets of franchise, Secrets of the Bees, with all episodes streaming April 1 on Disney+ and Hulu.
- The series will air on National Geographic on March 31 at 8/7c.
- Hosted and narrated by BAFTA and Emmy-winning National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory, Secrets of the Bees uses groundbreaking filming technology to reveal the extraordinary world of bees.
- With the expertise of entomologist and fellow National Geographic Explorer Dr. Samuel Ramsey, the series uncovers their astonishing architecture and intelligence, unlocking their secrets and featuring never-before-filmed moments.
- National Geographic’s Secrets of the Bees will kick off their Earth Month initiative in April 2026 as part of a global storytelling moment, inviting audiences everywhere to discover, experience and celebrate the wonder of our natural world — sparking a deeper commitment to protect it.
- Secrets of the Bees is produced by Silverback Films for National Geographic. Emmy Award-winners James Cameron and Maria Wilhelm for Lightstorm Earth are executive producers.
What They're Saying:
- Executive Producer James Cameron: "For its fifth anniversary, ‘Secrets of’ turns its lens to one of Earth’s smallest yet most vital heroes: bees. Far more than pollinators, bees are socially complex, fast-thinking individuals and the most important insects on our planet. Their impact on the natural world and humanity is immeasurable, and we’re only just beginning to see how extraordinary they truly are.”
Keeper of the Secrets:
- National Geographic’s Secrets of… franchise is a high-profile, award-winning natural history documentary series that delves deeply into the hidden lives, intelligence, culture, and behavior of some of the world’s most fascinating animal species.
- With its launch back in 2021, the series started with Secrets of the Whales, the first and Emmy Award-winning installment of the franchise. It set the tone for each of the others, focusing on different whale species and their distinct cultures and behaviors across oceans, all while being narrated by Sigourney Weaver.
- It was followed annually by Secrets of the Elephants, Secrets of the Octopus, Secrets of the Penguins, up to this year's edition, Secrets of the Bees..
