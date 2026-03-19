Kouri Richins Case Explored in New "IMPACT x Nightline" and "20/20" Specials

ABC News dives into the shocking murder conviction of a Utah author in two in-depth true-crime reports.

A shocking true-crime story that has gripped the nation is now taking center stage across multiple platforms, offering viewers an in-depth look at one of the most disturbing cases in recent memory. Just days after Utah mother and author Kouri Richins was found guilty of fatally poisoning her husband, ABC News is diving deep into the case with two major specials: IMPACT x Nightline and 20/20.

What’s Happening:

What began as the sudden and tragic death of Eric Richins in 2022 quickly unraveled into something far more sinister. Prosecutors alleged that Kouri Richins laced her husband’s drink with a lethal dose of fentanyl, an accusation that stunned not only her community but also captivated national headlines.

Adding an unsettling layer to the case, Richins later authored a children’s book about coping with grief following the loss of a parent. The timing raised serious questions for investigators and the public alike, ultimately becoming a focal point during the trial.

After a long courtroom battle, a jury found Richins guilty on multiple counts, including aggravated murder, attempted murder, and fraud-related charges. She now faces sentencing in May, with the possibility of life in prison.

On Thursday, March 19, 2026, IMPACT x Nightline: Love, Money & Murder: The Kouri Richins Trial takes viewers beyond the headlines to explore the complexities of the case.

The episode examines the alleged motive, financial strain tied to mounting debt, as well as the prosecution’s argument that Richins stood to benefit from her husband’s estate. Through expert commentary and insider perspectives, the special paints a layered portrait of a woman whose public image sharply contrasts with the accusations against her.

Featuring interviews with legal analysts, investigative reporters, and commentators, the episode asks a central question: was this a calculated crime, or is there more to the story?

The special episode is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+

Following closely behind on Friday, March 20, 2026, 20/20: Murder She Wrote: The Kouri Richins Trial offers a comprehensive, two-hour deep dive airing on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

This special brings viewers even closer to the case with exclusive interviews, including conversations with one of Richins’ longtime friends, members of her family, and the jury foreperson. It also features police body camera footage from the night of Eric Richins’ death, adding a chilling, real-time perspective to the unfolding tragedy.

Anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts, the broadcast continues the program’s legacy of delivering compelling, character-driven true crime storytelling.

Beyond the courtroom drama, the case has sparked broader conversations about motive, perception, and the duality of public versus private life. How could someone who publicly wrote about grief be accused of causing it? And what does this say about the narratives we construct and believe?

With both specials, audiences can examine the evidence, hear from those closest to the case, and draw their own conclusions about a story that continues to resonate far beyond the verdict.

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