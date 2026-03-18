Blaze Pizza to Drop Exclusive "Daredevil: Born Again" Comic at Select Locations Alongside Season 2 Debut
The exclusive comic is part of a new Marvel x Blaze Pizza collab with a new "Sweet Heat" pizza.
We recently learned that Blaze Pizza would be offering a MARVELous limited time pizza themed to Daredevil: Born Again – and now, we know there will be an exclusive comic at select locations.
What's Happening:
- Blaze Pizza is partnering with Daredevil: Born Again in celebration of the upcoming second season of the Marvel show. The limited-time promotion will run in the US and Canada and features a new “Sweet Heat” pizza, plus exclusive weekly deals.
- One of those exclusive deals is a brand-new, officially produced Daredevil comic book, created in collaboration with Blaze Pizza.
- The comic book will only be available at select Blaze Pizza locations, one of which being the Disney Springs location, plus one in Anaheim.
- The locations offering the limited-edition comic on Tuesday, March 24 are as follows:
- Disney Springs (Orlando, FL) – 1623 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
- Anaheim, CA – 180 W Center Street Promenade, Anaheim, CA 92805
- Glendale Galleria (Glendale, CA) – 1164 Galleria Way, Glendale, CA 91210
- Akers Mill (Atlanta, GA) – 2960 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
- Evansville, IN – 943 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715
- The comic will tie into the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, tapping into the character’s roots in street-level storytelling while bringing him into an unexpected real-world setting.
- From March 24 through early May, Blaze will also offer weekly “Tuesday Drops” through its app to celebrate each new episode release.
- Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again will premiere the following week on Tuesday, March 24. The first teaser for the new season was released back in January.
- Krysten Ritter will be returning as Jessica Jones in the upcoming season, with other cast additions including Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor.
- Fans can also rest easy knowing that Season 3 has already been announced.
- All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.
More Disney+ Plus:
- From Maul Shadow Lord to new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again and a new Disneynature film, here's everything coming to Disney+ in April 2026.
- The episode titles have been revealed for Lucasfilm Animation's new series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, which premieres less than three weeks from now.
- Disney+ dropped the official trailer for the highly anticipated Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, giving fans their first full look at a celebration decades in the making.
- We talked with the directors of Disney's new Short Circuit shorts "Maddie & the Test" and "Life Drawings" about Disney Legends, live jazz musicians, crayon dust, and passing the torch.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now