Blaze Pizza to Drop Exclusive "Daredevil: Born Again" Comic at Select Locations Alongside Season 2 Debut

The exclusive comic is part of a new Marvel x Blaze Pizza collab with a new "Sweet Heat" pizza.

We recently learned that Blaze Pizza would be offering a MARVELous limited time pizza themed to Daredevil: Born Again – and now, we know there will be an exclusive comic at select locations.

What's Happening:

Blaze Pizza is partnering with Daredevil: Born Again in celebration of the upcoming second season of the Marvel show. The limited-time promotion will run in the US and Canada and features a new “Sweet Heat” pizza, plus exclusive weekly deals.

One of those exclusive deals is a brand-new, officially produced Daredevil comic book, created in collaboration with Blaze Pizza.

The comic book will only be available at select Blaze Pizza locations, one of which being the Disney Springs location, plus one in Anaheim.

The locations offering the limited-edition comic on Tuesday, March 24 are as follows: Disney Springs (Orlando, FL) – 1623 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830 Anaheim, CA – 180 W Center Street Promenade, Anaheim, CA 92805 Glendale Galleria (Glendale, CA) – 1164 Galleria Way, Glendale, CA 91210 Akers Mill (Atlanta, GA) – 2960 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 Evansville, IN – 943 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715

The comic will tie into the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, tapping into the character’s roots in street-level storytelling while bringing him into an unexpected real-world setting.

From March 24 through early May, Blaze will also offer weekly “Tuesday Drops” through its app to celebrate each new episode release.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again will premiere the following week on Tuesday, March 24. The first teaser for the new season was released back in January.

Krysten Ritter will be returning as Jessica Jones in the upcoming season, with other cast additions including Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor.

Fans can also rest easy knowing that Season 3 has already been announced.

Season 3 has already been announced. All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.

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