Dark Revenge: Episode Titles Revealed for "Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Animated Series Coming Next Month

Who might the "Strange Allies" be, I wonder?
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Always two, there are... and this week we got two big news updates about Lucasfilm's highly anticipated Disney+ animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. Yesterday a new trailer and poster dropped, and today Lucasfilm released the full episode title list for the series. Check out the list below.

What's happening:

  • The episode titles have been revealed for Lucasfilm Animation's new series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, which premieres less than three weeks from now on Monday, April 6 via Disney+.
  • Maul: Shadow Lord follows the former Sith Lord known as Maul (no longer Darth), as voiced by Star Wars: The Clone Wars star Sam Witwer in the period after Order 66 and the rise of the Galactic Empire.
  • The episode titled are as follows:
    Chapter 1 - "The Dark Revenge" (release date April 6)
    Chapter 2 - "Sinister Schemes" (April 6)
    Chapter 3 - "Whispers in the Unknown" (April 13)
    Chapter 4 - "Pride and Vengeance" (April 13)
    Chapter 5 - "Inquisition" (April 20)
    Chapter 6 - "Night of the Hunted" (April 20)
    Chapter 7 - "Call to the Oblivion" (April 27)
    Chapter 8 - "The Creeping Fear" (April 27)
    Chapter 9 - "Strange Allies" (May the 4th)
    Chapter 10 - "Finale" (May the 4th)

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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