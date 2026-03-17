Dark Revenge: Episode Titles Revealed for "Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Animated Series Coming Next Month

Always two, there are... and this week we got two big news updates about Lucasfilm's highly anticipated Disney+ animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. Yesterday a new trailer and poster dropped, and today Lucasfilm released the full episode title list for the series. Check out the list below.

What's happening:

The episode titles have been revealed for Lucasfilm Animation's new series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, which premieres less than three weeks from now on Monday, April 6 via Disney+.

via Disney+. Maul: Shadow Lord follows the former Sith Lord known as Maul (no longer Darth), as voiced by Star Wars: The Clone Wars star Sam Witwer in the period after Order 66 and the rise of the Galactic Empire.

The episode titled are as follows:

Chapter 1 - "The Dark Revenge" (release date April 6)

Chapter 2 - "Sinister Schemes" (April 6)

Chapter 3 - "Whispers in the Unknown" (April 13)

Chapter 4 - "Pride and Vengeance" (April 13)

Chapter 5 - "Inquisition" (April 20)

Chapter 6 - "Night of the Hunted" (April 20)

Chapter 7 - "Call to the Oblivion" (April 27)

Chapter 8 - "The Creeping Fear" (April 27)

Chapter 9 - "Strange Allies" (May the 4th)

Chapter 10 - "Finale" (May the 4th)

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