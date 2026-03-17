"Monopoly: Star Wars - Heroes vs. Villains" Computer Game Announced by Lucasfilm Games and Ubisoft

Get ready to advance your token to the Death Star, and "Just Visit" Detention Block AA-23, as a new computer game called Monopoly: Star Wars - Heroes vs. Villains is coming to your PC this summer from Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games. More information below.

What's happening:

Lucasfilm Games and Ubisoft have announced a new computer game entitled Monopoly: Star Wars - Heroes vs. Villains, which is set for release on Thursday, June 11 for Ubisoft Connect PC.

for Ubisoft Connect PC. You can add the game to your wishlist at Ubisoft's official website.

In a social media post this morning, Lucasfilm Games promised a full reveal for the casual strategy game coming on Wednesday, April 29 during a May the 4th Star Wars Day event.

Prepare for a galactic face-off.



Watch the full reveal on April 29 during the May the 4th event. MONOPOLY: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains launches June 11. #MonopolyStarWarshttps://t.co/DxLoWGCYzP pic.twitter.com/V0Do1eXFNR — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) March 17, 2026

What they're saying:

Official Ubisoft Synopsis: "Get ready for a dynamic, team-based twist on Monopoly set in the Star Wars galaxy! Choose your favorite heroes or villains, use their unique powers, and battle for control of the galaxy."

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