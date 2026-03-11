Photos/Video: Unboxing QT-KT, the Third Star Wars Action Figure in Disney Store's Build-a-Droid Series

The Droid Factory toy series continues, and TC-332 gets his right arm.

Over the past couple of months, I've been purchasing and unboxing the action figures in Disney Store's new Star Wars: Droid Factory Build-a-Droid series as they are released. Today I received the third droid in the mail: QT-KT from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. You can find my unboxing video and photos below.

What's happening:

  • QT-KT was a member of the D-Squad in the somewhat infamous "A Sunny Day In the Void" arc of The Clone Wars, and more recently she popped up in the Star Wars: Dark Droids crossover event from Marvel Comics.
  • Interestingly, this pink astromech droid was misidentified as Q2-K2 when the action figure was first announced by Disney Store, though her name has been corrected in the final release.

  • Below you'll find an unboxing video for QT-KT that I shot today after receiving the action figure in the mail. My fellow Laughing Place reporter Maxon Faber was kind enough to cut it together.

  • This QT-KT 3 3/4-inch scale figure features articulation on her dome, legs, and feet. The middle foot is removable, to make it appear as though she has retracted it.
  • Much like R5-K6 before here, there's a peg hole in her head, though no accessories are included to plug into the hole.

  • The third part of the blue protocol droid TC-332 included with QT-KT is his right arm. And with that, TC-332 is now halfway complete!

  • The included QT-KT card provides some character details and stats for the droid.

  • The next droid in the series, DD-BD from Solo: A Star Wars Story, will be released on Friday, April 3.

  • Stay tuned over the next three months as I continue to collect Disney Store's Star Wars: Droid Factory Build-a-Droid series and complete TC-332.

