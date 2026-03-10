"Andor" Characters Return as Lucasfilm Publishing Reveals "Star Wars: Edge of the Abyss" Novel Cover

It's been almost a year since the second and final season of Andor: A Star Wars Story debuted on Disney+, but fans yearning for more adventures with the same characters actually have something to look forward to-- the new novel Star Wars: Reign of the Empire - Edge of the Abyss, the cover for which was revealed today along with some juicy new details. More information below.

Today Lucasfilm Publishing and Random House World revealed (via an exclusive post on Gizmodo) the cover image and new details for the upcoming novel Star Wars: Reign of the Empire - Edge of the Abyss, the direct sequel to last year's Star Wars: Reign of the Empire - The Mask of Fear.

Star Wars: Reign of the Empire - Edge of the Abyss will be released on Tuesday, September 15 and is being written by author Rebecca Roanhorse (Star Wars: Resistance Reborn).

and is being written by author Rebecca Roanhorse (Star Wars: Resistance Reborn). It is the second novel in the Reign of the Empire trilogy. Part 1 (The Mask of Fear - released February 2025) was written by Alexander Freed, while Part 3 (From the Ashes - coming summer 2027) will be written by Fran Wilde.

Returning characters from the previous novel will include Mon Mothma, Bail Organa, Saw Gerrera, and Mon's husband Perrin Fertha.

Other characters from Andor: A Star Wars Story will begin to appear in this novel, which is set one year prior to the events of the series, including Mon and Perrin's daughter Leida Mothma, Imperial Ministry of Enlightenment official Nisus Osar, rebel network organizer Luthen Rael and his adoptive ward/assistant Kleya Marki, and Neo-Separatist Coalition leader Anto Kreegyr.

Official synopsis from Random House Worlds: "Over a decade into the Empire’s reign, life under Imperial rule has become routine. The days of the Republic have long passed into memory—if they are remembered at all. Within the Senate, Mon Mothma and Bail Organa face dwindling influence, for there is no difference between the will of the Emperor and the direction of his Empire. Bail increasingly shifts his focus to support clandestine resistance efforts, knowing a successful fight against the Empire will come from beyond the halls of power. Meanwhile, Mon Mothma sees one chance to take a stand when she makes a horrifying discovery about the lengths the regime will go to weaponize truth and loyalty. The Empire’s newest target: the next generation raised under the Emperor’s ever deepening shadow, including Mon and Bail’s daughters. Across the galaxy, disparate rebel factions are rendered outcasts, branded criminals, and pitted against each other. On Ghorman, an idealistic student group seeks to make meaningful change, unaware of the ISB agent who seeks to sabotage them from the inside. Leaders like Saw Gerrera and Anto Kreegyr squabble and bargain to survive one more day against the crush of Imperial might. Trust is rare and betrayal quick. A distracted, disorganized resistance is one that is easy to snuff out. There are few heroes… and no alliances. When one of Gerrera’s partisans is captured by the Empire, time is running out for senators, outcasts, spies, and all those that desire a better tomorrow. What the prisoner knows could help the Empire eradicate any whisper of resistance, end any rebellion before it can truly begin—and ensure that the Empire’s truth is all the galaxy will ever know."

