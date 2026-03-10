Turn Your Bathroom Into Jabba's Palace with the Star Wars Gamorrean Guard Towel Ring from Regal Robot
Gamorreans have also shown up in "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett."
Back in 1983, audiences were introduced to the pig-like Gamorrean guards serving Jabba the Hutt in the second Star Wars sequel Return of the Jedi. And now you can make this memorable alien species a part of your own home decor with the new Gamorrean Towel Ring from our friends at Regal Robot.
What's happening:
- Regal Robot has revealed its new Gamorrean Towel Ring, inspired by the pig-like alien guards at Jabba's Palace in Return of the Jedi.
- The hand-finished faux-bronze ring (made of resin and metal) measures 4.75 inches in diameter, with the full fixture measuring approximately 8 inches in height. It includes a full-color box.
- It sells for $74.99 plus tax and shipping at Regal Robot's official website.
More from Regal Robot:
- You can grab Regal Icons busts of Grand Moff Tarkin and Princess Leia from the original Star Wars film.
- Mini-masks of Jabba the Hutt's skiff guards are also available from Regal Robot.
- Beyond Star Wars, Regal Robot also offers a collection of items inspired by Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones franchise.