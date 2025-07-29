New Lineup of Museum Worthy Star Wars and Indiana Jones Collectibles from Regal Robot

From a life-sized Walrus Man to the Last Crusade's Leap of Faith, new prop replicas, busts, and decor are on the way.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Regal Robot announced an impressive lineup of new creations inspired by the Star Wars and Indiana Jones sagas. Creative Director Robb De Nicola revealed upcoming prop replicas, busts, and unique decor items scheduled for release through early 2026.

What’s Coming from Regal Robot:

Fans have a lot to look forward to, with items that capture iconic moments and characters from both beloved Lucasfilm franchises. Here is a look at the detailed release schedule:

August 26th: The Archive Collection Scaled Mask line expands with replicas for Klaatu, Barada, and Nikto.

September 16th: The Regal Icons bronze-style bust line debuts with Grand Moff Tarkin and Princess Leia.

September 23rd: The massive Space Slug gets two releases: a Scaled Replica and a Deluxe 1:1 Prop Replica.

October 28th: A Jabba the Hutt Bust Concept Maquette Replica will be available in Legacy and Signature Editions.

Black Friday: Look for three new Death Star Magnets and a Krayt Dragon Desk Accessory.

Q1 - 2026: The new year will bring the Attack of the Clones Clone Trooper Concept Maquette, the massive 1:1 Walrus Man Prop Replica Bust, and the Gamorrean Guard Towel Ring.

Fortune and Glory for Indiana Jones Fans:

October 7th: The Last Crusade Leap of Faith Wall Decor, scanned from the original prop, will be available.

November 11th: Major Toht's Hanger Prop Replica from Raiders of the Lost Ark arrives.

Black Friday: The truly unique Regal Icons "Melting Toht" 2-Sided Bust will be released.

Q1 - 2026: The first quarter of 2026 will be big for Indy fans, with the release of the Fedora Prop Replica and the highly-anticipated Golden Idol Prop Replica.

You Don't Need to Speak Bocce to Appreciate These Details

While the new reveals are exciting on the surface, the deep-cut history behind these props makes the new Regal Robot replicas even more special for die-hard fans.

About Walrus Man (Ponda Baba):

This famously ill-tempered Aqualish is best known for starting a fight with Luke Skywalker and subsequently losing his arm to Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber in A New Hope.

About the Raiders Props:

The Golden Idol , properly known as the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol, is one of cinema's most famous MacGuffins. The original prop was based on Incan and pre-Columbian art, and several were made for filming, including a heavier "hero" version and lighter stunt versions. Having a replica scanned from the original hero prop is the holy grail for many collectors.

properly known as the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol, is one of cinema's most famous MacGuffins. The original prop was based on Incan and pre-Columbian art, and several were made for filming, including a heavier "hero" version and lighter stunt versions. Having a replica scanned from the original hero prop is the holy grail for many collectors. The Leap of Faith painting from The Last Crusade was the crucial clue for Indiana Jones to cross the chasm in the third Grail trial. The prop was an original creation for the film, designed to look like a medieval fresco depicting a knight stepping into nothingness.

was the crucial clue for Indiana Jones to cross the chasm in the third Grail trial. The prop was an original creation for the film, designed to look like a medieval fresco depicting a knight stepping into nothingness. Major Toht's collapsible coat hanger is a small but defining character prop. It establishes his cold, meticulous, and unusual nature before he even speaks a word.

More Collectibles News: