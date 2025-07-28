Hasbro Showcases New Star Wars and Marvel Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

New HasLab Gunship, dozens of Legends and Black Series figures, and premium roleplay items storm the convention floor.

Hasbro dropped an exciting slate of new products across its most popular collector lines at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. During their panel and press breakfast, fans got a first look at dozens of new action figures, premium roleplay items, and an ambitious new HasLab project that will have collectors clearing their shelf space for the next year and beyond!

What’s Happening:

Hasbro’s SDCC reveals are packed with exciting new items for fans of every major franchise.

Marvel Legends: The reveals were non-stop, featuring an SDCC-exclusive Gamerverse Marvel SNAP Savage Land 3-Pack, premium roleplay items like an Expressive Spider-Man Mask and Wolverine Mask, a massive wave of X-Men '97 figures, and the full team from The Fantastic Four: First Steps . A major highlight was the new Marvel x Magic: The Gathering crossover figures.

The Force is strong with these reveals! The showcase includes an SDCC-exclusive Black Series Anakin Skywalker & , classic films, and special Halloween editions were also unveiled. Beyblade: In a surprise crossover, Hasbro also revealed a Beyblade X and Star Wars Collab featuring Chewbacca and a Stormtrooper.

Marvelous Legends Galore

The Marvel Legends team came out swinging with reveals for every corner of the Marvel Universe.

For roleplayers, the Spider-Man Electronic Expressive Mask ($129.99) features remote-controlled moving eyes, while the Wolverine Premium Roleplay Mask ($99.99) is inspired by his look in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The X-Men '97 line expands dramatically with single figures like Storm, Morph, and Sunspot ($24.99 each) and 2-packs including Gambit & Rogue and Cyclops & Jean Grey ($49.99 each).

To celebrate The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the entire team—Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing—will be released, along with Silver Surfer ($24.99 each) and a cute interactive H.E.R.B.I.E ($19.99)

The Gamerverse line also explodes with new releases, including a massive Juggernaut ($64.99), a grotesque Gargantos ($69.99), and dynamic 2-packs like Psylocke vs. Thanos ($59.99) and War Machine vs. Omega Red ($49.99). On top of all that, fans can look for a hulking Maximum Series Hulk (price coming soon), and a sinister Mephisto with Infernal Throne ($79.99).

But perhaps the most exciting is a collaboration with another Hasbro powerhouse: Magic: The Gathering. This sub-line features figures like Battle-Damaged Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson (Iron Spider) ($39.99 each), which each come with an exclusive, playable foil Magic card.

A Galaxy of Star Wars Collectibles

Star Wars fans have a massive new crowdfunding project to look forward to: The Vintage Collection LAAT/i Gunship. This highly detailed, 3.75-inch scale vehicle needs 8,000 backers to be funded at its $449.99 price point. The project includes two exclusive Clone Trooper Pilot figures, and stretch goals will unlock carded figures of Jedi Masters Coleman Trebor, Saesee Tiin, and Agen Kolar.

Convention exclusives are also a major draw. The SDCC-exclusive Black Series Anakin Skywalker & Obi-Wan Kenobi ($109.99) recreates their iconic duel on Mustafar with effects pieces and a display base. Fall conventions will feature the Black Series Mace Windu & Darth Sidious 2-pack ($59.99).

Dozens of new figures are joining The Black Series, including a new Jango Fett ($24.99), Asajj Ventress (Bounty Hunter) ($24.99), The Stranger (Qimir) from The Acolyte ($24.99), and key characters from the Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary wave like Aayla Secura ($24.99) and a MagnaGuard ($24.99).

For 3.75-inch collectors, The Vintage Collection is getting a huge boost with the Jedi Spirits 3-Pack ($49.99), new troop-builder packs like the Snowtroopers ($54.99) and the Cantina Adventure 4-Pack ($64.99), a massive Bantha with Tusken Raider ($69.99), and essential vehicles like Darth Vader's TIE Advanced ($139.99).

Finally, the premium roleplay line also expands with an Imperial Death Trooper Electronic Helmet ($99.99) and the highly anticipated Force FX Elite Ezra Bridger Lightsaber ($249.99).



"Wait, You Guys Got The Toys Ready For The Movie?!"

The excitement around Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection (TVC), with its classic Kenner branding and packaging, is a testament to the toy line that started it all. But it almost didn't happen. When the original Star Wars became a surprise phenomenon in 1977, toy company Kenner Products was caught completely off guard. They had secured the license but had no action figures ready for the Christmas season.

Their solution was marketing genius: the "Early Bird Certificate Package." Kids across the country received an empty box for Christmas that contained a mail-away certificate. If they sent it in, they would be the "first" to receive the first four figures—Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and R2-D2—when they were finally produced in early 1978. The strategy was a smash hit.

Kenner's 3.75-inch scale became the industry standard for decades, and the line produced over 100 unique figures between 1978 and 1985. It's also home to one of the most famous "lost toys" ever: the rocket-firing Boba Fett. This version, featuring a spring-loaded projectile, was advertised on cardbacks but was pulled before mass production due to safety concerns, making the few existing prototypes a holy grail for collectors. So, the next time you see that classic Kenner logo on a new TVC figure, you're looking at a direct link to a toy line that changed the galaxy of collecting forever.

