Charming... to the Last. Regal Robot Reveals New Star Wars Regal Icons Busts of Princess Leia and Grand Moff Tarkin

“Before your execution, I would like you to be my guest at a ceremony that will make this battle station operational." One of the most memorable scenes in the original 1977 Star Wars film (now called Episode IV - A New Hope) takes place on the Death Star between Grand Moff Tarkin and Princess Leia. And now you can own very nice-looking busts of these two characters thanks to the new Regal Icons line from Regal Robot.

What’s happening:

The high-end themed furniture and decor company Regal Robot has announced its new line of bronze-style mini-busts called Regal Icons.

The first two releases in this series are Princess Leia and Grand Moff Tarkin from the original Star Wars film.

film. These two busts will cost $49 each and will go on sale next Tuesday, September 16th via Regal Robot’s official website

The busts are hand-painted and stand at 6 to 7 inches tall.

This first wave will be followed by more characters from the Star Wars universe, Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones franchise (including Melting Toht, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2025) and beyond.

What they’re saying:

Regal Robot: “Masterfully sculpted in a fine art style, these distinctive busts are made to display anywhere, not just among your collectibles. This refined approach lets you celebrate the Star Wars saga with stealth-geek flair – an insider’s tribute that blends seamlessly into any interior. They’ll feel right at home whether displayed among your collectibles, adding character to a bookshelf or desk, or even standing proudly alongside your other decor on the mantle."

More from Regal Robot: