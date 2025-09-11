Charming... to the Last. Regal Robot Reveals New Star Wars Regal Icons Busts of Princess Leia and Grand Moff Tarkin
She recognized his foul stench when she was brought on board.
“Before your execution, I would like you to be my guest at a ceremony that will make this battle station operational." One of the most memorable scenes in the original 1977 Star Wars film (now called Episode IV - A New Hope) takes place on the Death Star between Grand Moff Tarkin and Princess Leia. And now you can own very nice-looking busts of these two characters thanks to the new Regal Icons line from Regal Robot.
What’s happening:
- The high-end themed furniture and decor company Regal Robot has announced its new line of bronze-style mini-busts called Regal Icons.
- The first two releases in this series are Princess Leia and Grand Moff Tarkin from the original Star Wars film.
- These two busts will cost $49 each and will go on sale next Tuesday, September 16th via Regal Robot’s official website.
- The busts are hand-painted and stand at 6 to 7 inches tall.
- This first wave will be followed by more characters from the Star Wars universe, Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones franchise (including Melting Toht, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2025) and beyond.
What they’re saying:
- Regal Robot: “Masterfully sculpted in a fine art style, these distinctive busts are made to display anywhere, not just among your collectibles. This refined approach lets you celebrate the Star Wars saga with stealth-geek flair – an insider’s tribute that blends seamlessly into any interior. They’ll feel right at home whether displayed among your collectibles, adding character to a bookshelf or desk, or even standing proudly alongside your other decor on the mantle."
More from Regal Robot:
- The company recently released collectible mini-masks of Jabba’s skiff guards Klaatu, Barada, and Nikto.
- Regal Robot announced more Star Wars and Indiana Jones collectibles at SDCC 2025.
- Back in March, they also put out a cool Yuzzum concept maquette replica from Return of the Jedi.