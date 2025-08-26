"Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" Mini-Masks of Jabba's Skiff Guards Now Available to Order from Regal Robot

Here at Laughing Place, we’ve been singing the praises of themed furniture and collectible manufacturer Regal Robot for years, and now the New York-based company has released its latest collection of Star Wars items– offering fans the opportunity to display some memorable alien characters from Return of the Jedi without taking up too much shelf space.

What’s happening:

First announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 last month, Regal Robot has revealed that the first three releases in its new line of Star Wars mini-masks are now available to order.

This initial wave of mini-masks include the three skiff guards from Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge in Return of the Jedi : Klaatu, Barada, and Nikto. Fans may recall that these characters were named from a famous alien phrase in the classic 1951 science-fiction film The Day the Earth Stood Still .

: Klaatu, Barada, and Nikto. Fans may recall that these characters were named from a famous alien phrase in the classic 1951 science-fiction film . According to Regal Robot, these scaled-down mask replicas were scanned from the original Return of the Jedi character masks in the Lucasfilm Archives, with these versions ranging from seven to nine inches tall and cast in solid resin.

These three high-end Star Wars mini-masks sell for $229 each and are limited to 250 pieces per character, so if you want to make them part of your own collection, we’d recommend acting quickly by visiting the official Regal Robot website

Additional Images:

More from Regal Robot: