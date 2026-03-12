Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Pre-Orders for Walmart Collector Con 2026
One action figure 2-pack and two miniature helmets will become available next week.
It's almost time once again for Walmart Collector Con, the two-day online event that will see merchandise drops from popular manufacturers. Today Hasbro revealed its three exciting Star Wars items that will be available for pre-order via Walmart Collector Con 2026, and you can see photos and details below.
What's happening:
- Hasbro has revealed three Star Wars items that will be available beginning one week from today on Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (for the action figures) and Friday, March 20 at 10:00 AM Eastern (for the miniature helmets) via Walmart Collector Con 2026.
- First up is the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Obi-Wan Kenobi and Airborne Clone Trooper 2-pack ($32.80), which includes two action figures from the 3 3/4-inch scale The Vintage Collection.
- Obi-Wan comes with his blue-bladed Lightsaber and an alternate Force-wielding hand, while the 212th Battalion clone trooper is armed with long and short blasters. Both come on their own individual blister cards within a closed box.
- Next is the Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Mini Helmet ($34.97), which is a model-scale reproduction of Din Djarin's famous beskar helmet and measure about six inches tall on its included stand.
- The third and last Hasbro Star Wars item that will available during Walmart Collector Con 2026 is this Star Wars: The Black Series Stormtrooper Mini Helmet ($34.97), which depicts the helmet of an imperial stormtrooper the same scale as the Mandalorian one above.
