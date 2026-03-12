Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Pre-Orders for Walmart Collector Con 2026

It's almost time once again for Walmart Collector Con, the two-day online event that will see merchandise drops from popular manufacturers. Today Hasbro revealed its three exciting Star Wars items that will be available for pre-order via Walmart Collector Con 2026, and you can see photos and details below.

What's happening:

Hasbro has revealed three Star Wars items that will be available beginning one week from today on Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (for the action figures) and Friday, March 20 at 10:00 AM Eastern (for the miniature helmets) via Walmart Collector Con 2026.

at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (for the action figures) and at 10:00 AM Eastern (for the miniature helmets) via Walmart Collector Con 2026. First up is the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Obi-Wan Kenobi and Airborne Clone Trooper 2-pack ($32.80) , which includes two action figures from the 3 3/4-inch scale The Vintage Collection.

, which includes two action figures from the 3 3/4-inch scale The Vintage Collection. Obi-Wan comes with his blue-bladed Lightsaber and an alternate Force-wielding hand, while the 212th Battalion clone trooper is armed with long and short blasters. Both come on their own individual blister cards within a closed box.

Next is the Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Mini Helmet ($34.97), which is a model-scale reproduction of Din Djarin's famous beskar helmet and measure about six inches tall on its included stand.

The third and last Hasbro Star Wars item that will available during Walmart Collector Con 2026 is this Star Wars: The Black Series Stormtrooper Mini Helmet ($34.97), which depicts the helmet of an imperial stormtrooper the same scale as the Mandalorian one above.

More Hasbro News: