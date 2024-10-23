Mickey Mouse and Disney Jr.’s Ariel Surprise Children with Halloween Party at Boston Children’s Hospital

The surprise is a continuation of Disney’s partnership with Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Disney and Starlight Children’s Foundation continued their partnership to bring some Halloween fun to patients, families, and staff at Boston Children’s Hospital with a Disney Jr. Let’s Play Halloween Party.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Starlight Children’s Foundation partnered together earlier this week to bring a little extra joy to patients who are missing out on the typical Halloween festivities this spooky season.

Part of Disney and Starlight Children’s Foundation’s ongoing collaboration to deliver joy and comfort to children and families facing serious illnesses, the event featured a special appearance by Mickey Mouse and Ariel from Disney Jr.’s Ariel .

. The event also included special screenings of Disney Jr.’s new stop-motion shorts Mickey’s Spooky Stories and Halloween-themed episodes of hit series Disney Jr.’s Ariel , Marvel ’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and SuperKitties .

and Halloween-themed episodes of hit series , and . The kids were also treated to Disney Jr. toys and costume giveaways, and other fun activities themed to Disney Jr. Let’s Play Halloween.

What They’re Saying:

Lisa Haines, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility at Disney: “With a little Disney magic, we hope to deliver some joy and happiness to children across the country who may not be able to trick-or-treat this year. We're delighted to work with Boston Children's and Starlight Children’s Foundation to bring Halloween cheer to kids and families who need it most."

Michael Bornhorst, Vice President, Corporate Development, Leadership Giving & Special Events, Boston Children's Hospital: "Collaborations like this make an enormous difference for patients facing serious illness—it's a much-needed break in the routine, a time for kids to just be kids. We could not be more thankful to Starlight Children's Foundation and Disney for bringing Halloween magic to our patients and families."

Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation: "We are so grateful to collaborate with Disney to help hospitalized kids and their families celebrate the Halloween season. Our collaboration allows us to transform the hospital experience for kids across the country through play-centered programs that provide entertainment and positive distraction, bringing smiles to kids when they need it most."