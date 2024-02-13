Photos / Videos: Celebrate Mardi Gras with Annual Port Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Showcasing Walt Disney World Parades Past and Present

In celebration of Mardi Gras today, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort at Walt Disney World celebrated the occasion with their annual Mardi Gras Parade. This tradition led by cast members sees various different teams put together themed golf carts, and this year’s theme was Walt Disney World Park Parades Past and Present.

The parade took place throughout both Port Orleans – French Quarter & Riverside between 10-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13th.

2024-2025 Walt Disney World Ambassadors Serena Arvizu and Shannon Smith-Conrad led off the parade.

Watch the Port Orleans Mardi Gras Parade 2024:

The grand marshall of the affair was, of course, Princess Tiana, who appeared in a horse-drawn carriage.

The first golf cart was themed to the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade, which has had multiple runs at the Magic Kingdom over the last 50 years.

Next came the Share a Dream Come True Parade from 2001, which cleverly featured a cast member as Walt Disney, as in the parade itself, as well as its unique snow globe shaped floats.

From 2001 to 2014, Disney’s Animal Kingdom actually had a parade – Mickey’s Jammin’ Jungle Parade – which was lovingly recreated in golf cart form.

Some smaller, but equally as iconic shows were also featured, such as the Main Street Trolley Show and the Rainy Day Cavalcade.

Another iconic nighttime parade of Magic Kingdom’s past is SpectroMagic, which was of course featured.

The title for longest unnecessary title in Disney Parks history might have to go to the Move It! Shake It! Mousekedance It! Street Party.

Things got a little spooky with the inclusion of Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, even including the iconic Haunted Mansion gravediggers!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios also got in on the parade act, with a solid recreation of the Lilo & Stitch car from Disney’s Stars and Motor Cars Parade.

Finally, we end with the most merriest golf cart of all, celebrating Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

Following the parade, a jazz band played some tunes at Port Orleans – French Quarter, as the results were tallied from a vote on some of the best golf carts in various categories.

See which golf carts and teams won in the video below:

Guests also could participate in some activities, crafts, and purchase Mardi Gras-themed treats.

More fun continues throughout the day at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort.