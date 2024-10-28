The Disneyland Resort Brings Halloween Magic to Patients at Children’s Hospital of Orange County

The Disneyland Resort teamed up with Starlight Children’s Foundation to bring some spooky magic to Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

The Disneyland Resort has once again teamed up with the Starlight Children’s Foundation to bring some spooky magic to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, with a visit from Mickey and Minnie Mouse in celebration of Halloween.

What’s Happening:

Children dressed in a variety of Halloween costumes, from superheroes to Disney Princesses, to embrace the spirit of the season.

Disney VoluntEARS were at the event to give out some giveaways and host activities, such as plush toys, games, books, toys, coloring sheets and more!

Many patients unable to attend the party were greeted by personal visits from Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their rooms, where they received special treats and made magical memories.

This event is part of Disney’s broader collaboration with Starlight Children’s Foundation this Halloween which includes deliveries of thousands of Halloween-themed costumes, books, and toys to 450 children’s hospitals and pediatric places of care nationwide, to bring joy to children in hospitals who are unable to trick-or-treat.

Patients at Boston Children’s Hospital also recently got a visit Ariel.

Following an initiative earlier this year on Disney Store, the maximum donation from Disney of 20,000 Halloween costumes to Starlight was unlocked.

This event kicks off the annual Season of Giving from Disney Experiences, which will continue through the end of the year.

What They’re Saying:

Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation: “We are so grateful to collaborate with Disney to help hospitalized kids and their families celebrate the Halloween season. Our collaboration allows us to transform the hospital experience for kids across the country through play-centered programs that provide entertainment and positive distraction, bringing smiles to kids when they need it most.”