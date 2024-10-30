Photos: Guests at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Dressed Their Four Legged Best Friend in the Cutest Halloween Attire

Who do you think gets best dressed in Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort pet parade?
Guests at The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort had the opportunity to participate in a pet parade alongside their beloved best friend.

  • Guests were able to bring their furry friends along for a special Halloween celebration at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort campground.

  • The Pet Parade included a costume contest, where many participants took the chance to dress their dogs in their cutest attire.

