Disney Paper Parks Happy Haunts Part 8 — Build Disney Treasure’s Haunted Mansion Parlor

The lounge, aboard the upcoming cruise ship, combines the nostalgia of the classic Haunted Mansion attraction with a new and nautical storyline.
The Disney Treasure will make its maiden voyage, traveling throughout the Caribbean, this December.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Parks Blog has unveiled their next entry into the Disney Paper Parks Happy Haunts series.
  • Part 8 of the Halloween inspired craft series brings the soon-to-set-sail Disney Treasure’s Haunted Mansion Parlor to life.
  • Inspired by the classic attraction, the new lounge expands upon the nostalgia of the Disney Parks staple with a new story line to fit the nautical nature of the cruise ship.
  • The Haunted Mansion Parlor will resemble a classic ship parlor that once belonged to a sea captain and his fiancee.
  • You can print the paper model set here. Disney recommends printing them in their actual size rather than scaling them up to fit the page.
  • The Disney Paper Parks series also has sets based on Disneyland’s Halloween decorated entrance gates, a 3D model of Magic Kingdom and Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, a 3D model of Disneyland Paris’ Phantom Manor, and more. You can find a list of all the incredible craft creations here.
  • Disney Paper Parks was created for Disney Parks Blog by Imagineers Stephanie Jazmines and Amy Young.

