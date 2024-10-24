Disney Cruise Line Officially Takes Ownership of Disney Treasure

Somewhere, an executive surely said "The Treasure Is All Mine."

Disney Cruise Line has officially taken ownership of the new Disney Treasure in the final milestone of the construction of the new Adventure-themed ship.

What’s Happening:

Today marked the final milestone in the construction of the new Disney Treasure, with the official delivery ceremony taking place in Eemshaven, Netherlands.

For those curious, a delivery ceremony is when the ownership of the new vessel is transferred from the shipyard (Meyer Werft) to the new owner (Disney Cruise Line), in a time-honored tradition.

On hand to celebrate the monumental moment were the dedicated team members, shipyard workers, and the Meyer Werft team.

Now, the Disney Treasure is one step closer to welcoming families onboard, with the maiden voyage of the ship still planned for December 21st, 2024.

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure's sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney's love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and Jungle Cruise.

For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage on any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel