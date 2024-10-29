Special Halloween Event Taking Place at Sunset Walk With Cash Prizes for the Best Costumes

Over $1,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs at this Halloween event.
If you are looking for something fun to do this Halloween, check out Sunset Walk, located near the Walt Disney World Resort. They are hosting a special event and a costume contest with opportunities to win cash prizes.

What's Happening:

  • A special event will take place at Sunset Walk on October 31 from 6 PM to 10 PM.
  • There will be live music from Society Band and DJ Dead Ringer, alongside street performers, more than 30 restaurants and shops, and a costume contest.
  • Those 18 and older are invited to dress up in their best costume for an opportunity to win a cash prize. Costume judging will occur from 8 to 9 PM along the Promenade.
  • The audience's applause will determine the eliminations and finals of the contest, which will begin at 9:30 PM on the Promenade Plaza Stage.
  • Admission and parking are free.

Cash Prizes:

  • 1st Place: $600
  • 2nd Place: $400
  • 3rd Place: $200
  • Runner-up prizes include: Margaritaville Resort Orlando stay and Promenade venue gift certificates.

