Photos: Check Out the Finalists of the Cast Member Pumpkin Decorating Contests at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Guests visiting the hotels can scan a QR code to vote on their favorite Disney-inspired design.

As a part of Walt Disney World’s Halloween celebration, Cast Members at several of Disney’s resort hotels have shown off their sensational and spooky decorating skills.

Cast Members at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort competed in a Pumpkin decorating contest and now need the help of guests to vote on a winner. With just one week until Halloween, the festive offering showcases incredible designs based on Disney classic films and characters. Located in the lobby of each hotel, guests will find meticulously crafted creations as well as a QR code where they can vote on their favorite design. Using pumpkin carving, painting, and props, these talented Cast Members added the magic of Disney to the autumnal tradition. Let’s take a look at the finalists at each resort:

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Madame Leota

Olaf

Tangled

Stitch

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Maleficent

Cheeseburger

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Inside Out 2

Classic Jack-o-lantern

Jack Skellington

Olaf

Hades

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The Kakamora

Mater

Stitch

Madame Leota

Moana

Alice in Wonderland

Moana

Mayor

Stitch and Angel in The Nightmare Before Christmas

Te Fiti

Make sure you check out these incredible Cast Member creations and vote for your favorite pumpkin at both resorts.

