Photos: Check Out the Finalists of the Cast Member Pumpkin Decorating Contests at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

As a part of Walt Disney World’s Halloween celebration, Cast Members at several of Disney’s resort hotels have shown off their sensational and spooky decorating skills.
Cast Members at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort competed in a Pumpkin decorating contest and now need the help of guests to vote on a winner. With just one week until Halloween, the festive offering showcases incredible designs based on Disney classic films and characters. Located in the lobby of each hotel, guests will find meticulously crafted creations as well as a QR code where they can vote on their favorite design. Using pumpkin carving, painting, and props, these talented Cast Members added the magic of Disney to the autumnal tradition. Let’s take a look at the finalists at each resort:
Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Madame Leota
Olaf
Tangled
Stitch
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Maleficent
Cheeseburger
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Classic Jack-o-lantern
Jack Skellington
Olaf
Hades
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The Kakamora
Mater
Stitch
Madame Leota
Moana
Moana
Mayor
Stitch and Angel in The Nightmare Before Christmas
Te Fiti
Make sure you check out these incredible Cast Member creations and vote for your favorite pumpkin at both resorts.
