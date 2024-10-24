The Cake Bake Shop Opens at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

The new dining location at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn replaced the former ESPN Club at the EPCOT area resort.
What’s Happening:
- The Cake Bake Shop has officially opened at Walt Disney World.
- The Gwendolyn Rogers created experience features indulgent cakes and pastries that will blow guests away in both appearance and flavor. Throughout the entire restaurant, guests will find elegant, French-inspired decor that is sure to become a hit with fans.
- The Disney’s BoardWalk-located eatery experienced a brief controversy earlier this month when menu pricing was revealed. In the weeks following, The Cake Bake Shop altered their pricing, making the premium offering a bit more reasonable.
- The Cake Bake Shop Bakery is open from 7AM to 11PM daily, making the offering perfect for picking up a coffee and a pastry before a busy day at the parks or a sweet treat at the end of the night. You can view their full menu here.
- Disney Dining Plan meals are not accepted at The Cake Bake Shop.
- The Cake Bake Shop Restaurant, which offers high teas and sit down meals, has also opened next door. The dining experience is estimated to cost between $35-$59.99 per adult. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
