The Cake Bake Shop Opens at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

The new eatery features a high end bakery and restaurant.

The new dining location at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn replaced the former ESPN Club at the EPCOT area resort.

What’s Happening:

The Cake Bake Shop has officially opened at Walt Disney World

The Gwendolyn Rogers created experience features indulgent cakes and pastries that will blow guests away in both appearance and flavor. Throughout the entire restaurant, guests will find elegant, French-inspired decor that is sure to become a hit with fans.

The Disney’s BoardWalk-located eatery experienced a brief controversy earlier this month when menu pricing was revealed. In the weeks following, The Cake Bake Shop altered their pricing, making the premium offering a bit more reasonable.

The Cake Bake Shop Bakery is open from 7AM to 11PM daily, making the offering perfect for picking up a coffee and a pastry before a busy day at the parks or a sweet treat at the end of the night. You can view their full menu here

Disney Dining Plan meals are not accepted at The Cake Bake Shop.

The Cake Bake Shop Restaurant, which offers high teas and sit down meals, has also opened next door. The dining experience is estimated to cost between $35-$59.99 per adult. The restaurant is open for breakfast lunch dinner

