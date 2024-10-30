Recap: The Coven Faces the Final Trial in Penultimate Episode of “Agatha All Along” on Disney+

With last week’s episode frequently being referred to as one of the best episodes of Marvel television ever, Agatha All Along had a tough act to follow with its two-episode finale. The penultimate episode picks up right where we left off, with the remaining coven in search of the final trial, now knowing the truth about Rio.

The episode opens with Alice waking up on the floor of the ‘80s-themed cabin where she died. She awakens to find Rio, who tells her it’s time to go. Alice pleads for more time, having just broken her family’s curse. Eventually though, she agrees to go with Rio into the afterlife.

After the title card, we see Jen pounding on the door trying to save Lilia. The door disappears and she and Billy realize Lilia is gone. Meanwhile, Agatha panics as she comes face to face with Rio, who we can now refer to as Death. She tells Agatha that Billy is disrupting the sacred balance by having his soul live in another’s body. She also explains that she sees that Agatha is looking at Billy like her son. She references special treatment she gave Agatha, which she refutes, saying she gave her nothing. Death asks her why she lets people believe the rumors about what happened to her son, Nicholas. Agatha says the truth is too awful.

Death explains to Agatha that Tommy, Billy’s brother, is not out there and that allowing Billy to move his soul into another body would be a violation. Agatha tells her to take Billy before realizing she can’t because he will simply reincarnate himself again. So Agatha agrees to make Billy give himself up, in exchange for Death to stop pursuing her. Agatha gonna Agatha. Death agrees and we see her cut a hole in reality and disappear.

The three witches reunite on the Road and continue their journey. Agatha laughs about having just one more trial left before getting what they want. Eventually though, she trips over her own shoes. The group realizes they’re right back where they started. Frustrated, Agatha demands they go around again. Jen refuses but Billy reluctantly agrees. However, Billy decides he’s going to put his shoes back on and stop showing respect for the road. As he does, he is teleported to the next trial.

Billy unzips a body bag and finds himself lying on a slab in a morgue. Agatha soon jins him in the same circumstances and eventually Jen does the same. They scramble to find answers and realize the objective is to grow something. The lights begin to turn off one by one, signifying their countdown.

They try to plan and Billy gives Jen credit for saving their lives without any magic. Jen brings up the man who bound her without magic and mentions it happened in Boston. Agatha immediately looks suspicious and Jen puts together that she is the one who bound her. Jen gets angry and grabs Agatha to perform an unbinding ritual. When she finishes the ritual, Jen’s power is resorted. Overcome with emotion, Jen suddenly disappears, having been granted what was missing by the road.

Realizing that is what the final trial is, Agatha tries to convince Billy to zap her with his power her so she can get what she is missing. Billy refuses, saying she would just steal all of his power and kill him. So instead, Agatha decides to help Billy find Tommy. She gets him to focus on the closing moments of WandaVision, during which Wanda erased the hex and everyone inside. Billy finds a connection to Tommy so Agatha turns him to finding a new body for him to take. Billy eventually finds a boy being drowned by other boys. Billy, struggling through all of the emotion of this moment, asks if he is killing this boy so his brother can live. Suddenly it’s over and Billy is gone. Which of course means Tommy Maximoff is somewhere out there in the world.

Agatha is left alone in the room, with the last few lights ticking off. Billy’s power left cracks in the cement floor, exposing dirt. Agatha opens her locket and finds a seed. She sheds a single tear onto the seed and plants it in the dirt, but another light flickers out, leaving only one left. As the final light flickers, a flower blooms and Agatha is returned from the road.

Emerging from her basement, Agatha is back in Westview and she finds Death waiting for her. She tries to argue that she delivered Billy, but Death asks where he is. So instead, they begin a witch fight as the citizens of Westview wonder if it’s all happening again. Still having no power, Agatha tries to fight back with analogue magic, but she it outmatched by Death. The only thing that temporarily saves her life is a warning Lilia gave her before she died.

Death has Agatha tied up but before she can end it, she is thrown back by magic. Billy emerges, now wearing a comic-accurate suit, in which he is known as Wiccan. He tells Agatha not to take it all and begins to blast her with his power. She absorbs the energy and it’s unclear if she is going to let Billy go in time, but at the last moment, she does. Now, the two powered up witches face off with Death.

Death proposes she can take one of them while the other walks free, but another witch fight ensues. Eventually, they realize they can;t fight Death and Agatha agrees to sacrifice herself. When Death approaches again though, Billy steps up and offers himself instead. Agatha, instead of offering herself, agrees to let Billy be taken. As she tries to walk off, Billy communicates via telepathy and asks if this is how Nicky died. Agatha is clearly affected by the question and she turns back toward Death and kisses her. A literal kiss of death. Agatha gently lifts up in the air and then back down to the ground, where she lies on her back and quickly becomes one with the Earth.

The two look at Agatha’s flower grave as the sun comes up. Billy picks up Agatha’s locket as Death turns toward him with a skeletal face. She telepathically tells him he can go and he walks off. Citizens of Westview watch as Billy walks to his car and drives off.

Billy returns home to his distressed parents who explain he was gone for 24 hours. I know time was a bit different on the road, but it certainly seemed as though he was gone for much longer than that. Billy gets back up to his room and begins to look around at his things. He notices his Lorna Wu poster, his Wizard of Oz toys, a twisted tree stature and a few other things as he flashes back to conversations with Agatha. These flashbacks seem to point toward Billy being connected to the road. He then hears Lilia refer to him as the magician, with the ability to turn his goals into reality. In another flashback, Agatha says “you really are a Maximoff, otherwise none of this would be nearly as dramatic.” Billy made the road! Just like Wanda created the fictional television town of Westview, Billy created this reality. As Billy realizes what has happened, he turns and we hear Agatha’s voice say “boo!” as the episode comes to a close.

What an incredible reveal to close out this series. Only, wait a minute, there’s still one more episode! This had major finale vibes, except for the fact that it sets up the apparent return of Agatha. So, with one episode to go, we still have some questions that need answering.

Marvel’s Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.