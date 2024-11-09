Moon Knight Revealed for Upcoming “Marvel Rivals”

Marvel Rivals has revealed a look at a new character in the upcoming game.
What’s Happening:
- Unveiled at D23 Brazil, Marvel Rivals has shared gameplay footage from the highly anticipated game.
- Newly unveiled character Moon Knight is featured deploying Crescent Darts and his Moon Blade to take opponents out.
- Marvel Rivals, launching December 6th, is the highly anticipated team shooter game featuring Marvel favorites.
- In honor of the Moon Knight announcement, the Marvel Rivals Twitter account is giving away Amazon gift cards to a few lucky followers. More details can be found below.
- For more information on Marvel Rivals, head to their website.
