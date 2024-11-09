Moon Knight Revealed for Upcoming “Marvel Rivals”

Moon Knight joins an extensive list of playable characters in the upcoming team game.
Marvel Rivals has revealed a look at a new character in the upcoming game.

What’s Happening:

  • Unveiled at D23 Brazil, Marvel Rivals has shared gameplay footage from the highly anticipated game.
  • Newly unveiled character Moon Knight is featured deploying Crescent Darts and his Moon Blade to take opponents out.
  • Marvel Rivals, launching December 6th, is the highly anticipated team shooter game featuring Marvel favorites.
  • In honor of the Moon Knight announcement, the Marvel Rivals Twitter account is giving away Amazon gift cards to a few lucky followers. More details can be found below.

