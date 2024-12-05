Gwen Stacy and King Loki to Team Up in “Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #11”

Marvel Comics is continuing Gwen Stacy’s superhero story late this Winter in a new arc of The Ghost-Spider.
What’s Happening:
- Throughout Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy has encountered wild adventures, new villains, romance, and a permanent dimension shift.
- Coming this March from writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Paolo Villanelli, Spider Gwen’s story continues in a new arc of The Ghost Spider.
- Starting with Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #11, Gwen will see her story head into the Marvel galaxy. Faced with unimaginable power, King Loki is the only thing standing in the way of fixing her life’s problems.
- Spider-Gwen will debut a brand new space suit designed by cover artist Mark Brooks for her upcoming adventure.
- Finding an artifact of high importance to the god of lies and deception, Gwen will embark on an intergalactic journey with King Loki. Will he be able to convince her to voluntarily give him the artifact?
- Find out in Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #11 when it releases on March 5th. The comic is available for preorder now!
What They’re Saying:
- Stephanie Phillips, Writer: "I envisioned a Gwen and Loki storyline from the beginning of my work on Gwen, so this arc feels like the culmination of everything we’ve been building toward. Taking Gwen to space has allowed us to explore some unexpected elements of her character, especially as her optimism and hope clashes with King Loki's nihilism. Paolo and I have worked hard to make this a unique sci-fi adventure—one that’s dark and very personal to Gwen."
