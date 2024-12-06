Get into the Christmas Spirit with the “Hawkeye” Gag Reel

With Hawkeye now available on 4K UHD, the show’s gag reel has been released on YouTube by Marvel.
What’s Happening:
- Though Hawkeye aired on Disney+ three years ago, in December 2021, the series just received its first physical media release via a new Steelbook 4H UHD that is available as of this week.
- To promote the new release, the official Marvel YouTube channel has posted the show’s gag reel, which is one of the bonus features available on the two-disc 4K.
- The gag reel was first released on Disney+. It’s a bit of an offbeat approach to a gag reel, with very little audio of the actors or longer moments playing out on set, but rather a musical montage of outtakes of the cast set to Sammy Davis, Jr.’s “Sweet Gingerbread Man” that’s in the style of a sitcom’s opening credits. That same song also played over the closing credits of Hawkeye’s third episode.
- There hasn’t been any word of a second season for Hawkeye, but for what it’s worth, the physical release is titled Hawkeye – The Complete First Season, as opposed to Disney+ series like WandaVision and Obi-Wan Kenobi being labeled the more definitive The Complete Series.
- Other bonus features on the Hawkeye home release include the Disney+ Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye special, thirteen previously released deleted scenes, and one new featurette, “A Tale of Two Hawkeyes.”
- Though previous Disney+ Marvel and Star Wars series received both Blu-ray and 4K UHD discs, Hawkeye and three other new releases this week – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Complete Third Season, Star Wars: Ahsoka – The Complete First Season and Loki – The Complete Second Season – are only available on 4K UHD.
More on Marvel: