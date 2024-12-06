Get into the Christmas Spirit with the “Hawkeye” Gag Reel

With "Hawkeye" newly released on 4K UHD, a Sammy Davis, Jr-backed video gets a new spotlight.

With Hawkeye now available on 4K UHD, the show’s gag reel has been released on YouTube by Marvel.

What’s Happening:

Though Hawkeye aired on Disney+

aired on To promote the new release, the official Marvel YouTube channel has posted the show’s gag reel, which is one of the bonus features available on the two-disc 4K.

The gag reel was first released on Disney+. It’s a bit of an offbeat approach to a gag reel, with very little audio of the actors or longer moments playing out on set, but rather a musical montage of outtakes of the cast set to Sammy Davis, Jr.’s “Sweet Gingerbread Man” that’s in the style of a sitcom’s opening credits. That same song also played over the closing credits of Hawkeye ’s third episode.

’s third episode. There hasn’t been any word of a second season for Hawkeye, but for what it’s worth, the physical release is titled Hawkeye – The Complete First Season, as opposed to Disney+ series like WandaVision and Obi-Wan Kenobi The Complete Series.

Other bonus features on the Hawkeye home release include the Disney+ Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye special, thirteen previously released deleted scenes, and one new featurette, “A Tale of Two Hawkeyes.”

special, thirteen previously released deleted scenes, and one new featurette, “A Tale of Two Hawkeyes.” Though previous Disney+ Marvel and Star Wars Hawkeye and three other new releases this week – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Complete Third Season, Star Wars: Ahsoka – The Complete First Season and Loki – The Complete Second Season – are only available on 4K UHD.

More on Marvel: