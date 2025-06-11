Unravel the Hidden History of Iron Fist in New Marvel Comics Limited Series
The new four-issue limited series is coming to comic book stores this September.
Marvel Comics is launching a new four-issue limited series that will unravel the hidden history of the Iron Fist mythos.
What’s Happening:
- Unravel the hidden history of the Iron Fist mythos in The Undead Iron Fist, a four-issue limited series by writer Jason Loo (Werewolf by Night: Red Band) and artist Fran Galán (Carnage).
- For centuries, the Iron Fist mantle has empowered chosen warriors with martial arts mastery, divine connections, ancient wisdom and LIES! Following the shocking events of last year’s Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1, Danny Rand’s tragic death sends him on a journey that will expose K’un-Lun’s darkest secret and enlighten him and readers alike to the Iron Fist’s greatest legends!
- The Book of the Iron Fist declares that every Iron Fist will die by the age of 33…but who created this false prophecy? Danny Rand was killed…but can you truly kill an immortal Iron Fist? Learn the truth about the legacy of the Iron Fist as Danny Rand rises once more to snuff out those that threaten that legacy…before Danny’s time runs out.
- The Undead Iron Fist #1 arrives in comic book stores on September 10th, 2025.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Jason Loo: “I was so relieved to not encounter any fan backlash or outrage when I killed off Danny Rand. Because there was always a plan to bring him back, but we wanted to make the fans wait. Not only was I busy plotting his next explosive chapter, Danny has been going through his own journey to find his way back into the 616 land of the living. And from the very first issue, he’s back swinging with ruthless vengeance. Artist Fran Galán is bringing so much wicked kineticism on every page, readers are going to be floored by this book."
