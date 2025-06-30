DVC Members Can Take the Long Road "Home" During Special Preview of Newly Reimagined Test Track
The best kept secret just got that little bit better.
Disney Vacation Club Members can be among the first to experience the newly reimagined Test Track at EPCOT during a special preview event ahead of the official opening.
What’s Happening:
- Test Track, the classic EPCOT thrill ride, has been reimagined into its third iteration, and is set to open later in July.
- However, if you’re a Disney Vacation Club (DVC) member, you will have a chance to experience the attraction ahead of its grand debut on July 22nd.
- On July 8th, registration will open for eligible DVC members who have booked a qualifying stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, prior to July 6th, 2025, using their eligible Membership on the event date.
- The event will take place on July 12th, 2025.
- DVC members can expect additional information about registration in their inbox.
- This is not the only preview for the newly reimagined attraction - Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will also be able to experience the attraction for a multi-day window, starting after the DVC event, on July 13th.
Hit The Road, Track:
- This new version of the attraction is the third in the attraction’s history, evolving from it’s first iteration which focused on what a car goes through during testing before it ever hits the market, to another in the 2010s that focused on the digital design process of vehicles.
- The new version is said to celebrate the joy of driving once again, with the help of newer technologies that might be found in vehicles today or in the future (and we don’t mean OnStar).
- This version will also pay homage to the original EPCOT attraction found in this space, World of Motion, which had an anthem that you might just hear again on your next visit.
- When the attraction opens, it will not feature a virtual queue to access (that is only during the AP preview), and will restructure the Lightning Lane system at the park.
- If you’re not able to attend the DVC preview, the Annual Passholder preview, or just want some spoilers, be sure to check out our page here, which includes photos, videos, and interviews with some of the creatives behind the ride. Or, check out our video below too.
- Test Track officially opens on July 22nd. If you’d like to experience it for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com