Pay to Pay: How D23 Gold Members Who Missed Out On Destination D23 Tickets Can Still Access Exclusive Merchandise Offerings During Event
Mickey's of Glendale is always tempting.
D23 Gold Members (who aren’t already attending Destination D23 next month) can purchase separate tickets that allows them access into the exclusive shopping locations on scene for this year’s event.
What’s Happening:
- D23 Gold Members are being invited to a special shopping opportunity taking place during Destination D23 next month at Walt Disney World.
- Gold Members can purchase a ticket that will allow them into the special stores that are on-site during the event, with exclusive and limited-edition merchandise that fans are sure to enjoy.
- It is important to note that those D23 Gold Members who are already attending Destination D23 this year DO NOT need to purchase this separate D23 Shopping Spree ticket.
- Stores included in the event:
- The Walt Disney Company Store - will feature the official merchandise for Destination D23 2025, plus well-known collections including The Walt Disney Company, the Walt Disney Studios, and new D23 Member-exclusives. Fan-favorite brands like RSVLTS, Spirit Jersey, Loungefly, and more will be found in this store.
- Mickey’s of Glendale - merchandise celebrating the work and creative spirit of Walt Disney Imagineering, including new collections inspired by Disney Destinations, The Muppets Studio, and more! Mickey’s of Glendale will be using Merchandise Mobile Checkout at its location.
- Disney Studio Store Hollywood - For the first time, Disney Studio Store Hollywood will have a pop-up location at this year’s event featuring new apparel, accessories, drinkware, and open-edition pins
- Ink & Paint Marketplace - showcasing an assortment from fan-favorite brands and friends of Disney, including Lug, Collectors Editions, Ravensburger, Art Brands, Pandora & more!
- D23 Gold Members can purchase tickets at the official site here for various shopping windows on August 30th and August 31st, 2025.
- Tickets cost $15.00 plus a $4.17 service fee, bringing the total to just under $20.00 and D23 Gold Members can reserve one ticket for themselves only.
The Event:
- Destination D23 will take place from August 29th-31st, 2025, for the first time at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World, making the move from year’s past where it took place at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
- Doubling in size from previous events, D23 Gold Members will be able to enjoy a weekend filled with exclusive presentations from the Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Studios, as well as spectacular entertainment and peeks into all the worlds of Disney, along with a variety of unique interactive activations and shopping experiences.
- Similar to other Destination D23 (and even earlier Destination D events) this year’s event will focus on deeper dives and subject-matter expert panels, including a trip around the world with the Walt Disney Archives, featuring interstitial programming focusing on Disney’s vast connections and history to locales around the globe, including a special 80th anniversary celebration of all things south of the border with The Three Caballeros.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com