Photos: The Beak and Barrel Sails Towards Opening as Construction Walls Come Down and Reservations Go Live

The Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge is set to open on August 29th.

While still mostly hidden by movable bushes, construction walls have come down around Magic Kingdom’s The Beak and Barrel. Walt Disney World’s newest themed dining establishment is set to debut later this month.

What’s Happening:

It’s nearly time to set sail on some swashbuckling dining adventures at The Beak and Barrel!

Set to officially open on August 29th, just 9 days away, construction walls have come down around the upcoming Adventureland eatery.

Reservations may be extremely limited or unavailable

While replaced with portable shrub barriers, the change is still a huge milestone in the project, which has seen major construction near the exit of Pirates of the Caribbean

Below, you can see a covered sign, which may be signage for the new experience.

Interestingly, the sign for the former Pirate’s Lair experience is still hanging, and is now completely visible, unlike before where it was blocked off by a shrub barrier.

Founded by Captain Meridian “Merry" Goldwyn and her talking parrot Rummy, the renowned pirate rum runner will invite guests into the vibrant pirate tavern perfect for adventurers, rogues, and buccaneers of all ages.

The Beak and Barrel joins The Skipper Canteen as an attraction themed eating establishment in Adventureland. The latter provided a great plus in dining options for the world’s most visited theme park, which is known for having lackluster food. The Beak and Barrel will hopefully do the same.

In addition to themed dining rooms, characters, and swashbuckling snacks and beverages, the experience is set to include stories and songs that will fully immerse guests into Tortuga.

The experience, crafted by Disney Imagineering, was created to bridge a gap between the world seen in the hit Pirates of the Caribbean films and the Mark Davis aesthetic found throughout the attraction.

Parties will have a 45 minute time limit during the experience.

You can check out more of what to expect at The Beak and Barrel

Other Orlando Dining on August 29th:

August 29th also marks the debut of Universal Orlando

Earlier today, the event shared a first look at some of the theme treats headed to the event, including a Five Nights at Freddy’s Cupcake and a Terrifier Clown Cafe Bloody Popcorn.

You can check out the previewed items

