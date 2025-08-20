Universal Orlando Previews Frighteningly Delicious Horror Nights Treats

The new items take inspiration from several of this year's houses, including "Five Nights at Freddy's," "Terrifyer," and more.

Universal Orlando Resort is getting ready to welcome guests into the thrills and chills of Halloween Horror Nights with a preview of some of this year’s themed snacks.

What’s Happening:

The official Universal Orlando Horror Nights X

Feed your fear at select dining locations at Halloween Horror Nights, featuring food and drinks themed to this year's event. #HHN #HHN34 pic.twitter.com/LXawIMoKxQ — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) August 20, 2025

Set to kick off on August 29th, this year’s event features an exciting lineup of haunted houses, scarezones, and other terrifying experiences.

For this year’s event fans can jump further into the scares of Five Nights at Freddy’s, Terrifyer, Fallout, and Friday the 13th with theme treats.

For this year's event fans can jump further into the scares of Five Nights at Freddy's, Terrifyer, Fallout, and Friday the 13th with theme treats.

While not sharing too much information about what the items are, Horror Nights shared a first look at a new Five Nights at Freddy's Cupcake, a Terrifyer-themed Clown Cafe Bloody Popcorn, a Fallout-inspired RadAway mocktail, a heart rate raising Crystal Lake Coffee cocktail, and a Light the Way horror nights cocktail.

Personally, I cannot wait to find out what the “blood" is made of on the Clown Cafe Popcorn, but we will have to wait a little longer to find out.

You can learn more about Universal Orlando’s 2025 Horror Nights, including ticket information, here

Horror Nights US Debut:

This past weekend, Universal invited attendees of Midsummer Scream to get an early taste of this year’s event.

While they had an impressive set of photo ops, merchandise displays, and other fun, the real star of the show was the US debut of HamiKuma.

Quickly becoming a fan-favorite character at Universal Studios Japan, the cute, yet disgusting teddy bear began making appearances at the Osaka park during their 2021 event.

This year, a line of merchandise celebrating the character, plus some other unannounced HamiKuma surprises, will hit both Orlando and Hollywood’s event.

You can read more about Universal at Midsummer Scream here

Read More Horror Nights: